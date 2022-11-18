A look at the AFC playoff picture after Week 11 'TNF'

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) A day before the looming threat of a lake-effect snowstorm led to the Bills' home game against Cleveland being shifted indoors to Detroit, Dion Dawkins happily reminisced about how much fun he had playing in the snow in 2017. ''I promise you it'll be one of the funnest games that you'll see,'' the left tackle said on Wednesday, referring to his rookie season when the Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts 13-7 in overtime in near white-out conditions. It wasn't until the subject turned from snowfalls to Buffalo falling out of the AFC lead following two straight losses when Dawkins' mood suddenly soured.