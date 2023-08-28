LOOK: AD Chris McIntosh on what it means to be a homegrown Badger

From a recruiting perspective, Wisconsin football will always start in the Badger State. Even with recent success recruiting away from the friendly confines, the 2023 Badgers are loaded with in-state talent headlined by Fond Du Lac’s Braelon Allen.

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh is one of those homegrown Badgers who found eventual NFL success from the Badger State pipeline. The Badger athletic director recently spoke on what it means to be a Wisconsin football player born and raised in the Badger State.

It was a life-changing decision for McIntosh and so many other in-state prospects. Here is a look at what the AD had to say:

Former 1st Round Draft Pick & our beloved AD, Chris McIntosh, on what it means to him to be a #HomegrownBadger #JumpAroundMadTown pic.twitter.com/EzSpc6Eck0 — Wisconsin Badgers Football Recruiting (@WisFBRecruiting) August 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire