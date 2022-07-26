Look: Aaron Donald’s footwork is so smooth in this camp drill

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Aaron Donald is 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, yet he moves around the field like a 220-pound running back. His footwork is so smooth and his agility is off the charts, which only begins to tell the story of what makes Donald one of the best defensive players in NFL history.

It’s a combination of many things, but without his quick feet, he wouldn’t be as dominant as he is year in and year out. It’s something he works at tirelessly, whether the Rams are in season or it’s the middle of summer during the offseason.

This video from training camp shows his hard work pays off, making a footwork drill look so easy. It’s almost as if he’s gliding – but maybe that’s just the awesome camera angle.

You’ve probably seen Donald’s footwork a million times before, but it really never does get old.

