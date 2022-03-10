Look: Aaron Donald’s feet are still lightning quick in workout video

For a guy who’s considering retirement, Aaron Donald is still putting in work to stay in football shape. After Andrew Whitworth said Whitworth was in the weight room the day after the Rams’ Super Bowl parade, the All-Pro defensive tackle is now back in Pittsburgh working on his foot speed.

And based on this latest video shared by his trainer from 2/10ths Speed and Agility in Pittsburgh, Donald looks just as quick as he does mid-season.

Donald is training with Robert Nkemdiche and others, and he just looks like he’s going at a different speed than everyone else on most drills.