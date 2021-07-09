Look: Aaron Donald is absolutely ripped heading into training camp

The Rams don’t have to worry about Aaron Donald being out of shape when training camp begins on July 27. The perennial Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year doesn’t take any time off during the offseason and always arrives for camp in phenomenal shape.

That won’t be any different this summer.

Photographer Shawn Hubbard shared a shot of Donald flexing and his muscles have muscles. It’s easy to see why he’s the best defender in the world. No offensive lineman wants to block that chiseled specimen on the interior.

Hubbard also posted a few other photos of Donald working out in the basement of his childhood home in Pittsburgh, which he calls “The Dungeon.”

Check those shots out below.

Sweat and spit and everything grit. About a year ago I spent some time with @AaronDonald97 in his childhood home's basement gym. Stoked to finally be able to share some of what we created.(Directed by @TimTadder for @ready_nutrition) pic.twitter.com/mT3TAonyuA — Shawn Hubbard (@shawn_hubbard) July 6, 2021

There's no substitution for putting in the work. @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/bVbE8BHvOe — Shawn Hubbard (@shawn_hubbard) July 7, 2021

Bobby Evans, David Edwards and every other guard on the Rams’ roster will have their hands full with Donald when camp opens this month.