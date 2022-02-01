LOOK: 8 Texans who intercepted Tom Brady

Tom Brady will be the measuring stick for greatness at quarterback for decades to come in the NFL, if not all of professional sports.

With seven Super Bowl victories, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady proved that he could reach the greatest of heights in the game and come away victories.

Brady’s legendary journey did have a few bumps along the way. The Houston Texans gave him trouble from time to time, albeit he got the better of the AFC South club with a 9-2 record, including a 2-0 mark in the playoffs.

Some Texans were able to intercept Brady. Here are the eight fortunate defenders who got air mail.

2003 — S Eric Brown

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Brown intercepted Brady on Nov. 23, 2003, amid a 23-20 overtime loss at then-Reliant Stadium. Brown coughed up the interception and the Patriots recovered to continue their drive, which ended in a 21-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal.

2003 — S Marcus Coleman

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Coleman picked off Brady the same game on Nov. 23, 2003, late in the third quarter, and he held on to the football, returning it to the Patriots’ 11-yard line. The Texans punched it in two plays later to tie the game 10-10.

2009 — S Bernard Pollard

Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

In a relatively meaningless Week 17 game, Pollard picked off Brady with four minutes to go in the game at then-Reliant Stadium. Arian Foster scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive to give the Texans a 34-27 win over New England, their first in team history.

2013 — CB Johnathan Joseph

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston didn’t have much going right for them in 2013, but Joseph made sure to pick off Brady on Dec. 1, 2013, at then-Reliant Stadium. The Patriots needed two consecutive 53-yard field goals from Stephen Gostkowski to beat the Case Keenum-led Texans 34-31.

2016 — CB A.J. Bouye

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bouye was an undrafted free agent wonder for the Texans, and he showed up in the 2016 AFC divisional with an interception of Brady early in the second quarter. The Texans setup shop at the Patriots’ 27-yard line thanks to Bouye’s pick, and were able to add three points on a 27-yard Nick Novak field goal.

2016 — S Andre Hal

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Texans weren’t going to go gently into the night against the Patriots. Hal, who would later beat Hodgkin’s lymphoma over the 2018 offseason, picked off Brady with 45 seconds to go in the third quarter. Houston went three-and-out, but were already in New England territory to add another Novak field goal. Ultimately the Patriots would beat Houston 34-16.

2018 — S Tyrann Mathieu

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Not a bad way to introduce yourself to a new fan base than to pick off Brady. The Honey Badger grabbed the interception with 4:12 to go in the first quarter of Week 1 at Gillette Stadium. Houston added a field goal, but eventually lost to the Patriots 27-20.

2019 — CB Bradley Roby

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans were coming off a big Thursday night win over the Indianapolis Colts and needed to keep the momentum going. On Sunday Night Football at NRG Stadium against the Patriots, who they only beaten once in team history, and were 0-5 in the Bill O’Brien era, Roby set the tone with an interception with 2:05 to go in the first quarter. The Texans added a touchdown on the ensuing drive and eventually beat the Patriots 28-22.

