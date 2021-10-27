Here’s a look at the 8 players who applied for permission to play The Saudi International

The game of golf may be changing.

On October 22nd, Golfweek reported eight players have asked permission to play in The Saudi International scheduled for February 3-6 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Is this a sign of bigger things? The Super Golf League’s previous pitch was built upon one core foundation. Cash. The Saudis had promised gaudy paychecks for the biggest names in golf, reportedly $30 million in some cases.

Expectedly, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan then made it clear that any player who joins a rival league could face a lifetime ban from the PGA Tour.

For the best players in the world, any decision will be determined by aspirations in the game. A bank account with an incredible amount of zeros, or a legacy built by Tour success (accompanied by large paychecks, don’t forget)?

Dustin Johnson is one of eight players who have requested permission from the Tour to play in the Saudi International. Below is a full list.

Dustin Johnson

World rank: 3

Career earnings: $72,621,318

PGA Tour wins: 24

Major titles: 2

PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round

Dustin Johnson with the FedEx Cup trophy after the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Abraham Ancer

World rank: 14

Career earnings: $13,432,886

PGA Tour wins: 1

Major titles: 0

WGC - FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Abraham Ancer with the trophy after winning the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx-St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

Kevin Na

World rank: 28

Career earnings: $36,685,848

PGA Tour wins: 5

Major titles: 0

Tour Championship

Kevin Na hits from the fairway on the fourth hole during the final round of play in the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Jason Kokrak

World rank: 29

Career earnings: $18,117,535

PGA Tour wins: 2

Major titles: 0

Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak poses with the Leonard Trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas Sunday, May 30, 2021. Photo by Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Lee Westwood

World rank: 37

Career earnings: $23,459,451

PGA Tour wins: 2

Major titles: 0

Lee Westwood, British Open

England’s Lee Westwood watches his drive from the 1st tee during a practice round for The 149th British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George’s, Sandwich in south-east England on July 14, 2021. (Photo by Glyn KIRK)

Tommy Fleetwood

World rank: 38

Career earnings: $11,237,581

PGA Tour wins: 0

Major titles: 0

Tommy Fleetwood looks on before hitting his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club on November 19, 2020 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Henrik Stenson

World rank: 154

Career earnings: $31,807,607

PGA Tour wins: 6

Major titles: 1

Henrik Stenson poses with the Claret Jug on the 18th green following his victory during the final round of the British Open. (Getty Images)

Graeme McDowell

World rank: 262

Career earnings: $18,586,082

PGA Tour wins: 4

Major titles: 1

Graeme McDowell won the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

