Look: 6 former Saints players meet up after Jets-Bengals game

Here’s another entry for the “things we love to see” file folder. A small crowd of former New Orleans Saints players gathered for a group photo after the New York Jets’ upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, which Thomas Morstead shared from his official Twitter account.

And there’s a number of names very familiar to Saints fans among them: Morstead was joined by his Jets teammates Justin Hardee and Sheldon Rankins, all of whom signed with New York this offseason, as well as their Bengals opponents Trey Hendrickson, Vonn Bell, and Eli Apple.

Morstead’s Jets pulled off a 34-31 win (just their second victory of the year) thanks to a stunning performance from backup quarterback Mike White, who filled in for the injured Zach Wilson. But the Bengals have had an exciting year so far thanks to Hendrickson’s addition to their defensive line. Bell was voted a team captain for the second year since signing with Cincinnati.

It’s tough to see good players like them leave New Orleans, but at the same time it’s great that they’re still finding success. The Saints will get to catch up with their friends in New York when they visit the Jets on Dec. 12. They’ll have to wait another year to see their old teammates in Cincinnati until next year, when the Bengals are scheduled to play the Saints at the Caesars Superdome in 2022.