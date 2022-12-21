LOOK: 6 of the coldest games in Houston Texans history

Temperature at kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve is slated for 19 degrees.

Could this Week 16 tilt between two AFC South rivals be the coldest game in Texans history?

Houston doesn’t have much experience playing in frigid weather, either due to their inaugural season being in 2002 or the fact they play in a dome. Factor in they also play in a dome at Indianapolis and in Florida when they face the Jaguars, and the opportunities are slim.

Nevertheless the Texans have played in such games. Here is a look at the six coldest games in Texans history, regular season and playoffs included.

Dec. 4, 2016 — at Green Packers

The dome team Texans didn’t roll over simply because of the 32 degrees at kickoff and snow. Houston trailed by as many as 21-7 with 4:11 to go in the game, but DeAndre Hopkins caught a 44-yard pass from Brock Osweiler at Lambeu Field to make it closer, 21-13, with 1:51 left. Houston never got the ball back following the onside kick.

Jan. 15, 2012 (2011 AFC divisional) — at Baltimore Ravens

With clear skies, 31 degrees, and a seven mile-per-hour wind, the conditions were favorable for Houston in January football. The Texans weren’t able to pull off the upset of the Ravens, although they gave it their best effort with rookie T.J. Yates under center. Baltimore moved on 20-13.

Nov. 23, 2008 — at Cleveland Browns

It was mostly sunny, 30 degrees, and the Texans never trailed at FirstEnergy Stadium. Houston put away the Browns 16-6.

Jan. 14, 2017 (2016 AFC divisional) — at New England Patriots

If it is a divisional playoff game on the East Coast, it may be one of the coldest games in Texans history. Kickoff was at 8:15 p.m. local time, over three hours after the sun had set. The temperature was 28 degrees, but the wind was a little merciful at six miles per hour. The Patriots were not as they pummeled Houston 34-16.

Dec. 19, 2004 — at Chicago Bears

One would think the dome team in its third season of existence, playing in the south no less, would shrivel up at Soldier Field with 12 degrees at kickoff and a 21 mile-per-hour wind blowing off of Lake Michigan. However, the Texans finally scored the game’s first points with David Carr hitting Corey Bradford for a 37-yard touchdown, and Chicago trailed the whole game. The Texans got the win 24-5.

Dec. 7, 2008 — at Green Bay Packers

To be fair, most cold weather games in an NFL team’s history start off with “December, Lambeau Field.” The temperature was three degrees at kickoff and a three mile-per-hour wind. To date, this is Houston’s only win over the Packers in franchise history as Kris Brown nailed the walkoff 40-yard field goal to beat Green Bay 24-21.

