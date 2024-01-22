Look: 5-star QB George MacIntyre commits to Tennessee football in video: 'I'm staying home'

Josh Heupel and Tennessee football scored a massive recruiting victory on Monday, securing the commitment of in-state quarterback prospect George MacIntyre.

The five-star QB from Brentwood Academy picked the Vols over finalists that included SEC rivals in Alabama and LSU. Per 247Sports' Composite rankings, he is considered the No. 15 player in the country, the No. 3 quarterback and the No. 1 player from the state of Tennessee. With his commitment to the Vols, Tennessee football now has six commits for its 2025 class, which ranks ninth nationally, per 247Sports Composite.

MacIntyre's commitment to Tennessee is somewhat unique in that it didn't come by way of a Hayes Fawcett graphic (which is quickly becoming the industry standard). Instead, the in-state QB released his own commitment video via X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter). He posted the video with the caption, "Home sweet home to me."

It opens with him posing in several different uniforms, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan and Clemson, before showing childhood photos of him wearing Tennessee gear. From there, it's obvious where MacIntyre's commitment belongs:

Home sweet home to me. pic.twitter.com/lPZ7Cvzyh5 — George MacIntyre (@GeorgeMacIntyr6) January 22, 2024

"From Nashville to Knoxville, the Mississippi (River) to the Smokies, there's just something special about Tennessee," MacIntyre says in a voiceover. "This isn't a decision: It's a calling. And Volunteers answer the call.

"Rocky Top, I'm staying home."

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 5-star QB George MacIntyre commits to Tennessee Vols football