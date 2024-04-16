A look at 4 2024 NFL Draft trade options for the Chicago Bears and the No. 9 overall pick

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Bears should have a market in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Let’s be more specific.

They’ll have a market for both of their first round picks, but the first overall pick should not be for sale. Only No. 9 overall is up for sale.

Here’s a look at a few potential trade partners, should the Bears want to move back – or even up – from No. 9 overall.

Trade into the Top 10

Could the Bears do it? Could they cap an exhilarating offseason with a move that would dump gasoline on an already raging fire? Absolutely, but at a cost. Moving up from No. 9 overall into the top six would cost the Bears draft capital next season, since they already just just four picks in this year’s draft.

How likely is it? This is unlikely if Poles wants to keep his draft capital. But, that hasn’t been the case so far. If Poles is okay with giving up draft capital in 2025 and swing for the fences now then moving up is not out of the question. In fact, plenty of pundits have pegged the Bears as a team that could move up and grab the player they want. If the Bears want a Marvin Harrison Jr., they can get him.

Trade back with the Vikings

Minnesota is in the market for a quarterback. The team can’t lose Kirk Cousins and then not move to put at least a future piece in place. The Vikings made a move for a second first-round pick, so a move into the top 10 isn’t out of the question for Minnesota.

But, if a trade doesn’t materialize and a quarterback falls to No. 9, the Bears could barter with the Vikings for more Day 2 selections without losing ground on getting a premier pass rusher.

How likely is it? The Vikings control their future here. If they want to trade up, they have the ability to do so. However, it would most likely be for a team further up in the top 10 than at No. 9. If a quarterback prospects fall to No. 9, it's possible. That's a big "if."

Trade back with the Raiders

Imagine the same scenario with the Vikings, but with the Raiders.

The Raiders, moving on from Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo, are in need of a quarterback with Stevenson High School grad Aidan O’Connell and NFL veteran Gardner Minshew on the roster. Adding a rookie to that mix gives first-year head coach Antonio Pierce a future piece. The Raiders have the capital to move up, too. The Raiders are reportedly in the mix for Michael Penix Jr.

How likely is it? The Bears could trade back to No. 13 and most likely be in play for one of the best pass rushers in the draft. There’s still a big "if" attached to that, and the trade compensation would have to reflect it in the form of a Day 2 pick plus extra capital in Day 3.

Trade back with a contender

This would net the Bears much more draft capital, to be sure. However, it would require the Bears to move back into the late teens or the early 20s. This would mean they’d potentially lose out on a blue-chip player that would be able to start immediately.

How likely is it? Not too likely. The way the Bears’ roster is constructed, it would be fair to realistically think playoffs come the start of the 2024 season with improvements made at nearly every playmaking position. By trading too far back, the Bears could lose the chance to improve their playoff chances by leaps and bounds.