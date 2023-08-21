A look at the 38 top high school football players this year: Vote for preseason player of the year
With several talented high school football players on every local team, who will end up being player of the year?
Vote for who you think will have the best year.
Here are the 38 preseason nominees:
Ethan Abberger, Holland Christian
Tyler Berens, West Ottawa
Ben Boehm, Hamilton
Trenten Bolhouse, Zeeland West
Eli Boyce, Holland Christian
Jeren Bronkhorst, Hamilton
Luke Bushouse, Holland Christian
Matthias Buter, Zeeland West
Will Doucette, Saugatuck
Keaton Draeger, Zeeland East
Kayden Forbes, West Ottawa
Ryder Gravenhof, Holland Christian
Matt Hartgerink, Saugatuck
Keaton Haverdink, Hamilton
Parker Holman, Zeeland West
Austin Keur, Zeeland East
Connor Knapp, West Ottawa
Tailen Luna, Holland
Brody Maas, Zeeland West
Justin McIllwain, Hamilton
Jacob Miller, Fennville
Landon Miller, Saugatuck
Jojo Morin, Holland
Amari Powell, Holland
Rolando Robelin III, Zeeland West
Quinn Rosema, Fennville
Ethan Rosenberg, Zeeland East
Carter Scholten, West Ottawa
Trey Sloothaak, Zeeland West
Brody Smeyers, Zeeland West
Cass Stanberry, Saugatuck
Aidan Swingle, Fennville
Jacob Torres, Holland
James VanAppledorn, Holland Christian
Garrett Weeden, Zeeland East
Brady White, Zeeland East
Parker Williams, Zeeland East
Orion Yant, Zeeland West
