A Look at 247Sports 2023 Big Ten Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Under the leadership of Greg Gard, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program has historically made a name for itself by identifying recruits early and forging relationships with them, hoping to secure a verbal commitment before their recruitments take off.

As it pertains to the 2023 recruiting class, the narrative is no different.

Although Wisconsin got highly regarded wing prospects Gehrig Normand and Jamie Kaiser on campus before they blew up this summer, they could not close on either four-star prospect, losing out to Big Ten rivals Michigan State and Maryland, respectively.

However, UW currently has three players committed in its 2023 recruiting cycle, two of which are scholarship players.

Coach Gard secured commitments from three-star combo-guard John Blackwell and four-star forward Gus Yalden before the July evaluation period, a significant feat for a program like Wisconsin.

UW also landed un-ranked wing Jack Janicki as a preferred walk-on, impressive considering he held offers from Wake Forest, Loyola (IL), Rice, Santa Clara, Colorado State, Vermont, Harvard, and St. Thomas.

The Badgers are expecting to take another scholarship player in the 2023 cycle. They are actively awaiting a decision from three-star forward Nolan Winter, who, by all accounts, is deciding between UW and Minnesota.

As it stands, Wisconsin has the No. 21 recruiting class in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Here is a look at where each Big Ten team currently stands in the updated 247Sports basketball recruiting rankings:

14. Northwestern

Feb 23, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 0

13. Illinois

Jan 19, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gestures during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 0

12. Michigan

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-63. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 0

11. Minnesota

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach Ben Johnson addresses the crowd during a senior night presentation following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 1

10. Purdue

Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Bkc Purdue Vs Northwestern

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 1

3-Stars: 0

9. Rutgers

Dec 29, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell coaches during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 1

3-Stars: 0

8. Nebraska

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 22: Head coach Fred Hoiberg of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on February 22, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 2

7. Penn State

Mar 3, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry directs his players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 2

6. Wisconsin

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard watches during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State at the Big Ten Conference men’s tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 1

3-Stars: 1

5. Iowa

Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Frank McCaffery reacts following a technical foul called on his team in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 1

3-Stars: 1

4. Maryland

NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 19: Head coach Kevin Willard of the Seton Hall Pirates reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against the Maryland Terrapins at Prudential Center on December 19, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Seton Hall defeated Maryland 52-48. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 1

3-Stars: 1

3. Indiana

Feb 8, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers legendary coach Bob Knight with Mike Woodson during a halftime tribute to former IU players and Coach Knight at halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 2

3-Stars: 0

2. Ohio State

Jan 16, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann directs his team during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 4

3-Stars: 0

1. Michigan State

Mar 2, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts as he coaches against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of a quarterfinal game of the 2018 Big Ten Conference tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 4

3-Stars: 0

