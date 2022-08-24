A Look at 247Sports 2023 Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings

The University of Wisconsin football program is in the midst of its second disappointing recruiting cycle in the past two seasons.

After finishing as the No. 41 recruiting class in the country last season, UW currently sits at No. 52 nationally – a far cry from the impressive three-year run from 2019-21, where the Badgers finished 30, 27, and 16, respectively.

An unusually weak in-state class could partially be to blame. Still, the Badgers coaching staff lost out on several key recruiting battles during June and July that have led to uncertainty at several key positions.

As it stands, Wisconsin currently has 13 scholarship players committed in the class of 2023, but according to 247Sports, they have yet to land a single four-star prospect.

Here is a look at where each Big Ten team currently stands in the updated 247Sports football recruiting rankings:

14. Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 7

13. Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 6: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 1

3-Stars: 12

12. Wisconsin

Paul Chryst

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst watches the action during a game against LSU at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sept. 3, 2016. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 13

11. Rutgers

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 16

10. Nebraska

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 2

3-Stars: 11

9. Maryland

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley calls for a time-out against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 20

8. Purdue

Jul 19, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days event at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 0

3-Stars: 17

7. Minnesota

Jul 18, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days event at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 1

3-Stars: 17

6. Michigan

Jul 19, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; ÊMichigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days event at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 7

3-Stars: 7

5. Iowa

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 1

4-Stars: 1

3-Stars: 15

4. Northwestern

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 4

3-Stars: 16

3. Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to players during a timeout during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

5-Stars: 0

4-Stars: 11

3-Stars: 3

2. Penn State

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

5-Stars: 1

4-Stars: 13

3-Stars: 5

1. Ohio State

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.

Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes

5-Stars: 1

4-Stars: 17

3-Stars: 2

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire