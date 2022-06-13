LOOK: The 22 preseason games to air live on NFL Network
The NFL announced Monday that 22 preseason games will air live on NFL Network. Eight games will be in preseason Week 1 and another eight will be carried live in preseason Week 2, while six preseason finales will be aired to close out the preseason.
None of those 22 games will involve the Arizona Cardinals, who get a Sunday night FOX broadcast in their second preseason game, against the Baltimore Ravens.
Below you can see which 22 preseason games will be aired live.
Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. ET: Giants at Patriots
We get Jones vs. Jones action as Daniel Jones and Mac Jones are the QBs for these two teams.
Friday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. ET: Falcons vs. Lions
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
This will be Marcus Mariota’s debut with the Falcons.
Friday. Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m. ET: Packers vs. 49ers
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers eliminated the Packers from the playoffs last season.
Saturday, Aug. 13, 1 p.m. ET: Chiefs vs. Bears
Justin Fields gets to start his second year.
Saturday, Aug. 13, 4 p.m. ET: Colts vs. Bills
This will be Ryan’s debut with the Colts.
Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. ET: Seahawks vs. Steelers
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Both teams get their first live action of their quarterbacks battling to be the new starter following Seattle’s trade of Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.
Saturday, Aug. 13, 9 p.m. ET: Cowboys vs. Broncos
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Wilson makes his debut wearing a Broncos uniform.
Sunday, Aug. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET: Vikings vs. Raiders
This will be our first look at WR Davante Adams with the Raiders.
Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. ET: Panthers vs. Patriots
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
We get to see some action of rookie QB Matt Corral.
Friday, Aug. 19, 10 p.m. ET: Texans vs. Rams
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
One of the worst teams from last season against the champs.
Saturday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. ET: Broncos vs. Bills
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
More Russell Wilson action.
Saturday, Aug. 20, 4 p.m. ET: Commanders vs. Chiefs
John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports
Who doesn’t want to see Carson Wentz vs. Patrick Mahomes in preseason action?
Saturday, Aug. 20. 7 p.m. ET: Buccaneers vs. Titans
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Will Tom Brady play in this game?
Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 p.m. ET: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The Cowboys are on for the second week in a row and it is our first 2022 look at Justin Herbert.
Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. ET: Eagles vs. Browns
Could Deshaun Watson play in this game?
Sunday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m. ET: Bengals vs. Giants
\
This will be the second game in a row on NFL Network for the Giants, but we get our first look of the preseason at Joe Burrow.
Thursday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. ET: Packers vs. Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
While we think Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, we really will get Jordan Love and Chad Henne or even younger unknown QBs.
Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET: Seahawks vs. Cowboys
(AP Foto/Roger Steinman)
Because, of course, the Cowboys have to get national coverage for all three preseason games.
Saturday, Aug. 27, 3 p.m. ET: Jaguars vs. Falcons
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Don’t expect to see QB Trevor Lawrence.
Saturday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m. ET: Rams vs. Bengals
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
It is a Super Bowl rematch, only it will have no one from the Super Bowl playing.
Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 p.m. ET: Vikings vs. Broncos
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
More national coverage for the Broncos.
Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 p.m. ET: Giants vs. Jets
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
This is how we close out the preseason.
