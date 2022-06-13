LOOK: The 22 preseason games to air live on NFL Network

The NFL announced Monday that 22 preseason games will air live on NFL Network. Eight games will be in preseason Week 1 and another eight will be carried live in preseason Week 2, while six preseason finales will be aired to close out the preseason.

None of those 22 games will involve the Arizona Cardinals, who get a Sunday night FOX broadcast in their second preseason game, against the Baltimore Ravens.

Below you can see which 22 preseason games will be aired live.

Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. ET: Giants at Patriots

We get Jones vs. Jones action as Daniel Jones and Mac Jones are the QBs for these two teams.

Friday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. ET: Falcons vs. Lions

This will be Marcus Mariota’s debut with the Falcons.

Friday. Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m. ET: Packers vs. 49ers

The 49ers eliminated the Packers from the playoffs last season.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 1 p.m. ET: Chiefs vs. Bears

Justin Fields gets to start his second year.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 4 p.m. ET: Colts vs. Bills

This will be Ryan’s debut with the Colts.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. ET: Seahawks vs. Steelers

Both teams get their first live action of their quarterbacks battling to be the new starter following Seattle’s trade of Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 9 p.m. ET: Cowboys vs. Broncos

Wilson makes his debut wearing a Broncos uniform.

Sunday, Aug. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET: Vikings vs. Raiders

This will be our first look at WR Davante Adams with the Raiders.

Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. ET: Panthers vs. Patriots

We get to see some action of rookie QB Matt Corral.

Friday, Aug. 19, 10 p.m. ET: Texans vs. Rams

One of the worst teams from last season against the champs.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. ET: Broncos vs. Bills

More Russell Wilson action.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 4 p.m. ET: Commanders vs. Chiefs

Who doesn’t want to see Carson Wentz vs. Patrick Mahomes in preseason action?

Saturday, Aug. 20. 7 p.m. ET: Buccaneers vs. Titans

Will Tom Brady play in this game?

Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 p.m. ET: Cowboys vs. Chargers

The Cowboys are on for the second week in a row and it is our first 2022 look at Justin Herbert.

Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. ET: Eagles vs. Browns

Could Deshaun Watson play in this game?

Sunday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m. ET: Bengals vs. Giants

This will be the second game in a row on NFL Network for the Giants, but we get our first look of the preseason at Joe Burrow.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. ET: Packers vs. Chiefs

While we think Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, we really will get Jordan Love and Chad Henne or even younger unknown QBs.

Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET: Seahawks vs. Cowboys

Because, of course, the Cowboys have to get national coverage for all three preseason games.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 3 p.m. ET: Jaguars vs. Falcons

Don’t expect to see QB Trevor Lawrence.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m. ET: Rams vs. Bengals

It is a Super Bowl rematch, only it will have no one from the Super Bowl playing.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 p.m. ET: Vikings vs. Broncos

More national coverage for the Broncos.

Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 p.m. ET: Giants vs. Jets

This is how we close out the preseason.

