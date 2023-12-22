A look at all 21 Iowa Hawkeyes class of 2024 signees

The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed in 21 players as class of 2024 signees on the first day of the early signing period.

In all, Iowa welcomed in five defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, two defensive backs, two linebackers, two running backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends, one quarterback and one punter.

The class is comprised of players from both the United States and Australia and from 10 different states. The state of Iowa produced the most 2024 Hawkeye signees with seven, while four come via Illinois.

A pair of Iowa signees hail from Florida. Then, there’s one Hawkeye signee apiece from Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Texas.

“Just overall feel really good about the class. Appreciate everybody’s hard work. Everybody on campus. Not just in the department, but faculty members, everybody that helps make the cause well.

“Our fans add a lot to it. Players come to games here. They’re extremely impressed being in Kinnick and seeing the fan support that we receive. So that’s important for us. It’s really just a team effort, quite frankly , so we’re really appreciative of that. Most appreciative of the recruits and their families just demonstrating their confidence in us and our program. So, excited to get them here, whenever that time may be,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 signees.

It’s always a fun day as the national letters of intent roll in and finalize each of these names as official members of the Hawkeyes’ football program. Let’s take a look at the full list of signees that joined Iowa on Wednesday.

Joseph Anderson, DE

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds

Hometown: St. Louis (Westminster Christian Academy)

Notes: Out of Westminster Christian Academy in St. Louis, Anderson was a first-team all-state, all-district and all-conference selection as a senior. During his senior season with Westminster Christian Academy, Anderson racked up 76 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Anderson is a four-star signee per On3 and 247Sports. Meanwhile, ESPN and Rivals each list Anderson as a three-star signee. 247Sports rated Anderson the highest as the nation’s No. 28 EDGE and as the No. 9 player from the state of Missouri.

Anderson chose the Hawkeyes over schools such as Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska and Missouri.

Cam Buffington, LB

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Hometown: Winfield, Iowa (Winfield-Mt. Union)

Notes: A four-time first-team all-district choice and a first-team all-stater as a senior, Buffington joins the Hawkeyes from Winfield-Mt. Union in Iowa. Buffington’s career was truly decorated with the Wolves.

The 6-foot-3, 225 pound signee holds the single-season school records at Winfield-Mt. Union in rushing yards, carries, rushing touchdowns, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, total tackles and solo tackles. Buffington also holds school career records in points scored, rushing attempts, rushing yards and touchdowns, total tackles and solo tackles.

ESPN and 247Sports both ranked Buffington as a four-star signee. ESPN rated Buffington as the nation’s No. 21 linebacker and as the No. 4 player from Iowa. Rivals and On3 both ranked Buffington as a three-star signee.

Michael Burt, TE

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 225

Hometown: Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep)

Notes: Michael Burt was an all-state honoree by both the Omaha World Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star. Per MaxPreps, Burt reeled in 15 receptions for 270 yards with three touchdowns in 2023.

Burt chose Iowa over programs such as Nebraska, Illinois and Minnesota. A consensus three-star signee, 247Sports rated Burt as the nation’s No. 32 tight end and as the No. 5 player from the state of Nebraska.

Drew Campbell, DE

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Hometown: Cedar Falls, Iowa (Cedar Falls HS)

Notes: The younger brother of former Iowa All-American and Butkus Award-winning linebacker Jack Campbell, Drew Campbell chose the Hawkeyes over Iowa State, Kansas State and Northern Iowa.

Campbell was rated highest by On3. The service ranked Campbell as a four-star signee, as the nation’s No. 229 player overall, as the No. 25 EDGE and as the No. 2 player from Iowa.

The 6-foot-4, 235 pound defensive end registered 64 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and six sacks as a senior. Campbell earned first-team all-state and all-conference honors as a senior.

Chima Chineke, DE

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Hometown: Plano, Texas (Plano East HS)

Notes: A consensus three-star signee, Chineke chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech among others.

On3 ranked Chineke the highest, checking in as the No. 40 EDGE and the No. 58 player from Texas per the service’s rankings. Chineke tallied 60 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a senior.

Rhys Dakin, P

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia (Mazenod College)

Notes: Where else would Iowa turn to for its next punter than the very place that brought the Hawkeyes Tory Taylor? Like Taylor before him, enter Dakin from Prokick Australia.

Dakin is a three-star signee per On3 and a two-star signee per Rivals. On3 has Dakin rated as the No. 6 punter in the class.

Brevin Doll, RB

Measurables: 6-foot, 190 pounds

Hometown: Adel, Iowa (Adel-DeSoto-Minburn HS)

Notes: A first-team all-state and all-district choice as a senior, the ADM product played both running back and linebacker. Doll will factor in exclusively as a running back in Iowa City.

The 6-foot back collected a number of school records at ADM. He is the single-game school record holder for rushing touchdowns (5) and overall touchdowns (6).

Doll also owns the single-season records for rushing touchdowns (27) and points (210). He also owns the school record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.89 seconds.

During his junior season, Doll totaled 1,475 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 179 carries, 640 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 33 catches, 466 yards and one touchdown on 12 kickoff returns and 100 yards and one touchdown on four punt returns.

A consensus three-star signee, 247Sports rated Doll as the nation’s No. 32 running back and as the No. 5 player from Iowa.

Cody Fox, OL

The first commit in the class is officially a Hawkeye 🐤@CODYFOX94 x #Swarm24 pic.twitter.com/j7wB0OWK9S — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 20, 2023

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

Hometown: Winthrop, Iowa (East Buchanan HS)

Notes: Fox was Iowa’s first commit in the 2024 class, pledging to the Hawkeyes all the way back on June 19, 2021. Nearly two and a half years later, Fox is officially an Iowa signee.

A four-star signee by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, it was ESPN that ranked Fox as the nation’s No. 177 player overall. ESPN also rated Fox as the No. 7 offensive guard and as the No. 2 player from Iowa.

Fox garnered first-team all-state honors on three occasions and was named to the Des Moines Register All-Elite Team three times as well.

Rashad Godfrey Jr., DB

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Hometown: Plant City, Fla. (Armwood HS)

Notes: Godfrey Jr. is one of two players from the Sunshine State in Iowa’s 2024 signing class. Out of Armwood High School, Godfrey arrives in Iowa City as a consensus three-star signee.

Rivals rated Godfrey as the nation’s No. 69 cornerback. Over his final two seasons in high school, Godfrey registered 19 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions and was named a first-team all-conference choice as a senior.

In his senior season, Godfrey totaled 46 tackles, 12 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, one interception and one touchdown. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Boston College, Duke, Kansas State, Louisville and Oregon State.

Gavin Hoffman, TE

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

Hometown: Leawood, Kan. (Blue Valley Northwest HS)

Notes: Hoffman joins Burt as one half of the Hawkeyes’ latest additions to Tight End U. Out of Blue Valley Northwest in Kansas, Hoffman earned first-team all-state honors and all-conference honors as a senior.

He reeled in 22 grabs for 542 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. Hoffman is the school record holder in career receiving touchdowns with 18.

On3 and 247Sports both rated Hoffman as a four-star signee. 247Sports rated Hoffman as the nation’s No. 198 player, as the No. 14 tight end and as the top player from the Sunflower State. He picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Arkansas and Auburn among others.

Josh Janowski, OL

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 275 pounds

Hometown: Frankfort, Ill. (Lincoln-Way East HS)

Notes: Janowski joins the Hawkeyes after a prep career where he was honored as the two-time lineman of the year in Illinois. He was a first-team all-state choice as a senior.

Janowski is rated as the No. 11 center by ESPN and as the No. 43 interior offensive lineman by 247Sports. A consensus three-star signee, Janowski chose Iowa over offers from programs such as Ball State, Bowling Green Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

Janowski is the school’s career record holder in pancake blocks with 132. He logged 40 career starts, which ranks second all-time in school history.

Devan Kennedy, DL

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds

Hometown: Glendale, Ariz. (Brophy College Preparatory)

Notes: A second-team all-region choice as a senior, Kennedy signed with the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Nevada, Oregon State and Penn State.

As a senior, Kennedy helped lead Brophy College Preparatory to their first region title in 15 years as he tallied 49 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and recovered one fumble.

Kennedy is a consensus three-star signee. 247Sports ranked Kennedy as the nation’s No. 88 defensive lineman and as the No. 13 player from Arizona.

Bodey McCaslin, OL

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 275 pounds

Hometown: St. Charles, Ill. (East HS)

Notes: A two-time all-conference choice, McCaslin was also recognized as the offensive lineman of the year in his conference as a senior.

A consensus three-star signee, McCaslin checks in as the No. 31 offensive tackle nationally per On3 and as the No. 10 player from Illinois. McCaslin chose Iowa over offers from Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and Syracuse.

Will Nolan, OL

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 290 pounds

Hometown: Arlington Heights, Ill. (Hersey HS)

Notes: A blue-chip signee per On3, 247Sports and Rivals, Nolan chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs such as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

He was credited with 74 pancake blocks and allowed zero sacks as a senior. On3 rated Nolan as the nation’s No. 128 player overall, as the No. 11 offensive tackle and as the No. 5 player from Illinois.

KJ Parker, WR

Measurables: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Hometown: Bellwood, Ill. (Immaculate Conception HS)

Notes: A two-time all-state honoree and a three-time all-conference selection, Parker arrives in Iowa City as one of two wide receivers in the Hawkeyes’ 2024 class.

The 6-foot wide receiver from Immaculate Conception racked up 1,829 receiving yards, 77 catches and 23 touchdowns across his final two seasons. A consensus three-star signee, On3 rated Parker as the country’s No. 30 athlete.

James Resar, QB

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds

Hometown: Fernandina Beach, Fla. (Bishop Kenny HS)

Notes: Iowa’s lone quarterback signee in the class, Resar passed for 2,040 yards and 17 passing touchdowns and rushed for 466 yards and 10 more scores as a junior.

A four-star signee per 247Sports, the service rated him as the No. 36 player from Florida. Resar brings track speed with him to Iowa City. He clocked a time of 10.67 last spring in the 100-meter dash.

He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs such as Georgia Tech, Indiana, North Carolina and Wake Forest.

Preston Ries, LB

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Hometown: Monticello, Iowa (Monticello HS)

Notes: Iowa’s Class 2A Player of the Year as a senior, Ries’ total yardage during his prep career (12,984) is both a school and an all-time state of Iowa record.

The Monticello product also holds school career records for touchdowns (139), tackles (289.5), tackles for loss (75), pass completions (458), passing yards (7,823), rushing yards (5,161). During his senior season, Ries recorded 97 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

ESPN ranked Ries as a four-star signee and as the nation’s No. 19 outside linebacker and No. 3 player from Iowa.

Reece Vander Zee, WR

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock HS)

Notes: Vander Zee was a consensus three-star signee. 247Sports and Rivals each rated Vander Zee as the No. 8 player from the state of Iowa.

A two-time all-state and all-district selection, Vander Zee set a single season school record with 768 receiving yards as a junior in 2022. Then, in 2023 as a senior, Vander Zee passed for 1,288 yards and 14 touchdowns, rushed for 1,767 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught a pair of passes for 60 yards and two scores.

Vander Zee chose Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State.

Jaylen Watson, DB

Measurables: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Hometown: Toledo, Ohio (Central Catholic HS)

Notes: Watson was a first-team all-state, all-region and all-conference choice as a senior. Before that, he was recognized as the team’s offensive MVP as a sophomore and then awarded the team’s Iron Man Award as a junior.

Watson amassed 1,102 receiving yards on 62 catches, 164 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns as a senior. Defensively, he was expectedly dynamic. In his final season with Central Catholic, Watson limited opponents to just one pass caught against his coverage. Meanwhile, he broke up four passes.

A consensus three-star signee, 247Sports regarded Watson as the nation’s No. 56 athlete and as the No. 29 player from Ohio. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota and West Virginia.

Derek Weisskopf, LB

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds

Hometown: Victor, Iowa (Williamsburg HS)

Notes: Weisskopf was named an Adidas All-American and invited to the Shrine Bowl. As a senior, he was recognized as the Class 3A all-state captain, as a first-team all-state defensive back, as the Gazette co-Player of the Year and as the district MVP.

Weisskopf led Williamsburg to a Class 3A state championship his senior season. During his senior campaign, Weisskopf accumulated 1,123 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, 317 rushing yards and two scores, 14 receptions for 212 yards with four touchdowns, 58.5 tackles, four interceptions with one score, one fumble recovery and he averaged 37.7 yards per punt return.

A four-star signee per On3 and 247Sports, it was 247Sports that rated Weisskopf as the nation’s No. 197 player, as the No. 17 linebacker and as the No. 2 player from Iowa. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Xavier Williams, RB

Measurables: 6-foot, 230 pounds

Hometown: Schererville, Ind. (Lake Central HS)

Notes: Williams rushed for 1,451 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior en route to all-state honors. During his prep career, he was also recognized as a two-time team MVP and all-conference member.

His senior season was cut short due to injury, but Williams still managed to rumble for 678 yards and eight touchdowns in just five games. A consensus three-star signee, 247Sports ranked Williams as the No. 58 running back and as the No. 13 player from Indiana.

He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from schools such as Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Toledo and Western Michigan.

