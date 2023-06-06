A look at 2025 TE Chase Loftin, who picked up a recent Oklahoma offer

2025 tight end Chase Loftin has knocked down a significant hurdle in becoming a collegiate athlete. He has finally secured his first scholarship offer, and it came thanks to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Loftin hails from Omaha, Nebraska. He played for Elkhorn North High School, where he grabbed 39 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns. He also had duties as a punter, averaging almost 41 yards per punt.

Loftin showed up in Norman looking to compete at Brent Venables OU Camp, and Loftin did just that. At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, he has the requisite frame to grow into a collegiate tight end. Loftin has football in his DNA and a brother who is a redshirt freshman tight end at Oklahoma’s Big 12 foe, the Kansas State Wildcats.

As it stands, Oklahoma doesn’t have a tight end committed for 2025. Their top target has been five-star Davon Mitchell. Mitchell is a prospect that Oklahoma is the perceived leader for, but no commitment has happened just yet. Oklahoma could take Mitchell and a second commitment from another tight end like Loftin based on numbers. Mitchell is the caliber of player that is a take no matter the numbers, and you figure out the logistics along the way. Mitchell has been rumored to reclassify to the 2024 cycle, opening the door for Loftin to be the target in 2025.

Loftin will have a bit more of a magnifying glass on himself in the future. Now that he has an Oklahoma offer, his recruitment should see an uptick.

“It was awesome,” Loftin shared with Sooners Illustrated’s James D. Jackson about receiving the Sooners offer. “Probably the best moment of my life so far. When they brought me up, I wasn’t expecting it. It took me by surprise, for sure. It’s one I’ve wanted my whole life, so it’s a dream come true. It’s a dream school, for sure.”

Oklahoma is fresh off back-to-back years in landing a tight end from the state of Nebraska. Kaden Helms in 2022 and Kade McInytre from the 2023 class hailed from Nebraska.

Can Oklahoma’s budding relationship with Chase Loftin help them go 3/3 in the Cornhusker State recruiting tight ends? We’ll find out over the next 18 months.

