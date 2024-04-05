Here is a look at what is new at the 2024 San Angelo Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Senora Scott and Caroyln McEnrue spoke with San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Executive Director Justin Jonas and President Doran Reynolds about what is new at the rodeo in 2024.

Jonas shared that rodeo goers will be able to watch as the competitors join the women’s break away roping event in the sixth-largest rodeo in the country – Right here in San Angelo.

Reynolds shared with Scott that the Chute Club located in the Gandy Ink Barn is also a new addition that the rodeo association is excited about.

The rodeo will be extended one day this year with Tejano Day taking place in the coliseum on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

