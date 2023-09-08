A look at 2024 Iowa Hawkeyes commits’ high school seasons so far

Football is fully back in swing. The Iowa Hawkeyes are back, filling our Saturdays with college football. The NFL also returned, giving us three days of football to our week. Don’t forget about the Friday night lights, though.

With high school football seasons starting to find their strides, it’s a great chance to keep an eye on the future of Iowa football. Looking at the 2024 class, the Hawkeyes already have 20 commits. That’s 20 future players to try and keep up with.

Now, of course, you could spend every waking hour on the internet trying to do this. You can search each individual player, and each individual school, but that would take forever. Trust me, I know. If only there was a place that compiled all of that information into one tidy little list.

Below is a roundup of the 2024 Iowa Hawkeye recruits, with as much information given as possible. Here you can see what their team did in their latest game and who they’re playing next. In some miraculous situations, there’s even stats provided for the players.

Derek Weisskopf, four-star linebacker, 2024

Got Us Another Hawkeye ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ LB Derek Weisskopf (@DerekWeisskopf) has committed to the 2024 All-American Bowl#GoHawks 🐥#AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RzdZY614NS — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) August 20, 2023

Derek Weisskopf and Williamsburg earned a massive victory over the weekend, defeating Xavier 21-20. The Raiders will host 0-2 Clear Creek-Amana this Friday night.

Cam Buffington, four-star linebacker, 2024

We have stats for this one! Buffington and Winfield-Mt. Union moved to 2-0 this weekend, demolishing New London 78-16. Through two games, Buffington leads the Wolves with 28 total tackles. He is also their leading rusher and receiver and has seven receiving touchdowns according to MaxPreps.

The Wolves will host 2-0 Waco on Friday night.

Cody Fox, four-star interior offensive line, 2024

Iowa commit Cody Fox at Kinnick Stadium today https://t.co/OywaGCXcf6 pic.twitter.com/QbSmysoc3I — Blair Sanderson (@BlairASanderson) September 3, 2023

Fox and East Buchanan earned their first win of the season, beating Bellevue 40-21. They will host 2-0 Maquoketa Valley this Friday.

James Resar, four-star quarterback, 2024

Oooweee… BISHOP please say a prayer for those defender's ankles!!! 👀👀👀🙏🏽🙏🏻🙏🏽 TOUCHDOWN James Resar! @JamesResar Bishop Kenny leads 31-8 ,2nd pic.twitter.com/x00AFIxwBu — Duval Sports (@DuvalSports) August 26, 2023

Our first non-Iowan recruit, James Resar and Bishop-Kenney will play Tocoi-Creek this Friday night at 7PM eastern. The Crusaders are 1-0 on the season.

Will Nolan, three-star offensive tackle, 2024

We go to Illinois next for offensive tackle Will Nolan. Hersey High School is 2-0 after defeating Fremd on Saturday. The Huskies travel to play Gleenbrook North on Friday night

Brevin Doll, three-star athlete

Back to Iowa we go for Brevin Doll and the A-D-M Tigers. The Tigers are 2-1 on the season after defeating Winterset 49-27 this weekend. They will host 2-1 Lewis Central on Friday.

Gavin Hoffman, three-star tight end

Blue Valley started their season with a 33-19 loss to BVSHS. They will look to earn their first win of the year this Friday when they take on St. James Academy.

Chima Chineke, three-star edge rusher

To the great football state of Texas we go where Chineke and Plano East are 2-0 to start their season. They will travel to play Rock Hill this Friday night at seven.

Bodey McCaslin, three-star offensive tackle

Iowa OL commits Will Nolan, Josh Janowski, Cody Fox, and Bodey McCaslin (from left to right) https://t.co/NMlcYR56En pic.twitter.com/I0k5PsnnCv — Blair Sanderson (@BlairASanderson) June 25, 2023

St. Charles East if off to a rough start, currently 0-2 after their 41-23 loss to Wheaton Academy. They will look to earn their first victory this Friday against fellow winless Glenbard North.

Drew Campbell, three-star edge rusher

Cedar Falls earned their first victory of the season this weekend against Johnston. They travel to take on Ankeney Centennial this Friday night.

Joseph Anderson, three-star edge rusher

Anderson and Westminster Christian Academy are 0-2 to start their season. They look to get themselves into the win column this weekend against MICDS.

Preston Ries, three-star athlete

Monticello is cruising after their 49-0 victory over Beckman this weekend. They host Cascade on Friday.

Xavier Williams, three-star running back

We got stats again!

Williams and Lake Central are 2-1 to start their season. He leads the team in rushing with 277 yards and two scores. They play 3-0 Crown Point this Friday night at home.

Reece Vander Zee, three-star wide receiver

PLAYER OF THE WEEK!@CLGLRFootball star and @HawkeyeFootball commit @reece_vanderzee totaled 296 total yards (176 rush, 120 pass) along with 3⃣ TD's in CL-G/LR's win over MOC-Floyd Valley! #Hawkeyes MORE GAMES 🏈⬇️https://t.co/h7r2IEmZJK pic.twitter.com/PKQgTEb9PX — KCAU 9 SportsZone (@SportsZoneKCAU9) September 2, 2023

This is one of my favorite games to report on. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock defeated MOC Floyd Valley 42-7 in a battle of two teams with far too long of names.

Vander Zee leads the Lions with 233 rushing yards.

KJ Parker, three-star wide receiver

IC Catholic Prep is rolling to start their season after shutting out both Bowman Academy and Orr. They will look to keep the streak going against Benet Academy this Friday night.

Josh Janowski, three-star interior offensive line

The Griffins moved to 2-0 after a hard-fought 14-13 victory over Batavia this weekend. They will look to stay undefeated against Neuqua Valley this weekend.

Jaylen Watson, three-star cornerback

Big Play Jay and the Fighting Irish are now 3-0 after a 42-21 victory over CCHS. They travel to winless Brother Rice this Friday.

Michael Burt, three-star tight end

Creighton Prep got themselves into the win column this past weekend. They defeated Millard North 24-19. Up next is a home contest against 2-0 Gretna. The Nebraska tight end is leading the Junior Jays in both yards and receptions.

Rashad Godfrey, three-star cornerback

Game day let’s do it!! Week 1🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pmGvoG84Ic — Rashad Godfrey Jr7 (@RashadGodfreyJr) August 25, 2023

Back to Florida we go, where Goodfrey and Armwood blew out Bloomingdale 55-0 last week. Through two games, the cornerback has 10 tackles. The Hawks will travel to take on Hillsborough this Friday night.

Devan Kennedy, three-star edge rusher

We finish with our lone Arizona representative in Devan Kennedy. According to MaxPreps, Kennedy recorded two tackles and three hurries in Brophy Prep’s 31-21 win over Cathedral Catholic this past weekend. The Broncos will host 1-1 Sunnyslope on Friday evening.

