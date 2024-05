Chargers fans can get their hands on some of the newest gear for the upcoming season, as Fanatics released New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp hats for the Bolts and all 32 NFL teams.

The Chargers hats are available with the lightning bolt logo in white/blue and gray colorways.

They come in flex, fitted, snapback and adjustable styles. You can even get visors. Prices range from $29.99 to $39.99.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire