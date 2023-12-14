LOOK: The 2024 Arkansas football schedule, game-by-game

Arkansas already knew the opponents it would be facing during the 2024 season, but Wednesday night’s SEC Network special just gave us the dates so that way things can be planned for and trips can be set up.

The Razorbacks, per usual, have a tough schedule, but for the first time since 1991, will not be facing the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nor will Sam Pittman be facing his old team in the Georgia Bulldogs, who have appeared in the last three SEC Championship games and won two of the last three national titles.

The non-conference slate includes UA-Pine Bluff, at Oklahoma State, UAB and Louisiana Tech.

A trip to Auburn is Arkansas’ first SEC game, and the Razorbacks will host four SEC home games in Fayetteville. It would be five if Texas A&M was coming to town, but that game is in its final year of the contract in Jerry World.

Here is a look at the schedule, game-by-game.

August 31-UA-Pine Bluff (LR)

Arkansas defeated the Golden Lions in Little Rock two years ago, 45-3. It should be more of the same in the season opener, but just under much warmer temperatures.

Sept. 7 at Oklahoma State

The Razorbacks travel to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State and head coach Mike Gundy for the first time since September 1978, a 19-7 Hog victory.

It’s the first meeting between the two since 1980.

Sept. 14 UAB

UAB hasn’t visited Fayetteville since a 45-17 defeat in 2014 that saw offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola throw a touchdown pass against them.

Sept. 21 at Auburn

Arkansas will be searching for its first win over a Hugh Freeze coached team since 2016 when he was still over Ole Miss.

Sept. 28 Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

This game always has a lot of juice. Last year it was because Bobby Petrino was the Aggies’ offensive coordinator. Now it’s because Jimbo Fisher is gone and Petrino is now the Arkansas OC, and the Aggies hired Mike Elko.

Oct. 5 Tennessee

Tennessee makes its first visit to Fayetteville since the COVID only season where it lost.

The Volunteers haven’t won in Fayetteville since 2001 and haven’t won over the Razorbacks period since 2007.

Oct. 12 open

Bye week one.

Oct. 19 LSU

LSU and Arkansas will resume the Battle for the Golden Boot in mid-October after the first September meeting last year.

Oct. 26 at Mississippi State

Arkansas will want to secure its first victory in Starkville since Sam Pittman’s first SEC win in his second game during the COVID-only 2020 campaign.

Nov. 2 Ole Miss

Kiffin has yet to win in Fayetteville as the Ole Miss coach, as he’s 0-2.

I’m sure he will like to change that on the first Saturday in November.

Nov. 9 open

Second bye week.

Nov. 16 Texas

Texas’ last trip to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was an unpleasant one.

The Longhorns will be coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, possibly in the national championship game or enter as defending national champions.

Nov. 23 Louisiana Tech

Arkansas hasn’t played La. Tech since the 2016 season opener that was too close for comfort, a 21-20 Arkansas victory.

Nov. 29 or 30 at Missouri

Arkansas has failed to win at Faurot Field since Missouri joined the SEC.

