LOOK: 2024 5-star in Ann Arbor visiting Michigan football

Michigan football is embarking upon its second big official visit weekend in the summer recruiting cycle. And with June 9th’s official visitors, there are some big-time names exploring Ann Arbor.

Of those big names, there are two five-star prospects: wide receiver Ryan Wingo and defensive tackle Justin Scott. The latter seemed destined to pledge to Notre Dame in the winter, but then postponed his commitment date indefinitely.

Now Scott is taking in Ann Arbor and everything the University of Michigan has to offer. He’s showing off part of his tour on Twitter, with a picture taken in front of the Law Quad on campus.

Will the Wolverines be able to secure his commitment? While it appears to be a longshot, getting him on campus in official capacity certainly goes a long way.

Hailing from Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius, Scott is listed as the No. 12 player in the country via the 247Sports Composite. He currently has 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions indicating he’ll end up at either Miami or Notre Dame, though Michigan, Ohio State, and Georgia appear to also be under consideration. Scott visited Georgia last week and will visit Miami and Notre Dame the next two weeks.

