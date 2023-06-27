LOOK: 2024 4-star CB shows Michigan love on Twitter with video

Tampa (Florida) Tampa Catholic Jameer Grimsley has had a relatively quiet recruitment so far. The 2024 athlete has had some big offers come his way from Michigan, Alabama, Florida, State, Penn State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, among a ton of others.

Grimsley is coming off of an official visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend. From all accounts, the visit was a success and Grimsley is really starting to consider Michigan more and more. Grimsley told Brice Marich with The Michigan Insider “It made my decision a lot harder. It’s a good thing, though. They have a lot to offer and I think I would be a good fit there.”

The four-star athlete took to Twitter on Monday and posted a video showing the Wolverines some big-time love.

He captioned it by saying “This might be it right here!!! Is this home?”

Grimsley is listed as an athlete on a few different scouting sites. He played wide receiver and cornerback his junior year in high school, but Grimsley is predicted to play corner in college.

He stands at 6-foot-3, 185-pounds and according to the Composite ranking, he is the 231st-ranked recruit in the country.

There are no predictions on 247Sports, On3, or Rivals showing where Grimsley may go. According to the Recruiting Prediction Machine, Florida State leads marginally with an 18.3% chance to land him.

Michigan has zero cornerbacks currently committed in the 2024 class.

