A Look at the "20 Under 25" Candidates for the New England Patriots

Darren Hartwell
·6 min read

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been on the record that you can’t win in the NFL without drafting well.

So, have the Patriots drafted well enough to set the foundation for future success?

There’s plenty of evidence to support that claim. In 2021, the team found its potential franchise quarterback (Mac Jones); an every-down running back apparently drawing comparisons to Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor (Rhamondre Stevenson); and a likely future Pro Bowl defensive tackle (Christian Barmore).

This year, the team appeared to reach with its two picks in offensive guard Cole Strange and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton but found late-round value in cornerback/return man Marcus Jones, cornerback Jack Jones and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, who ignited a brief QB controversy with his strong play earlier this season.

The jury is still out on the last two draft classes – even, perhaps, on Mac Jones, whose stock has fallen amid a transition from Josh McDaniels to Matt Patricia at play-caller. But it’s not too early to assess where several of those players rank among the top 20 athletes under age 25 in Boston sports.

Since Jack Jones will turn 25 in December, he doesn’t qualify, but talented linebacker Mack Wilson – acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this offseason – and a pair of third-year defenders (linebacker Josh Uche and defensive back Myles Bryant) are among the 11 eligible candidates for this year’s “20 Under 25” contest.

Read up on all 11 candidates below and cast your vote in the poll that follows.

Players in last year’s contest who are no longer eligible: Damien Harris, Mike Onwenu, Jake Bailey

Mac Jones, QB

Jones seemed well on his way to being the new face of the franchise. He guided the Patriots to the postseason as a rookie, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions to earn Pro Bowl honors.

Then Patricia replaced McDaniels, and the results haven’t been pretty. Jones has more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (six), missed three games due to an ankle injury, was booed off the field in Week 7 and ranked near the bottom of the NFL in passer rating before boosting that number to 87.3 with an excellent performance against the Minnesota Vikings. It’s clear he’s still a work in progress.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

Stevenson has blossomed into a do-it-all back in his second season. The Oklahoma product has already surpassed his rookie rushing total with 680 yards through 11 games and is tied for fourth in the NFL with 18 broken tackles. He also leads the Patriots in receptions with 50 for 359 yards and is averaging just shy of 100 total yards per game. He’s the team’s offensive MVP right now.

Will Rhamondre Stevenson be ranked higher than last year's list (7th)?

Tyquan Thornton, WR

The rookie speedster out of Baylor enjoyed a strong training camp and preseason before suffering a fractured collarbone that forced him to miss New England’s first four games. He caught six catches over his first two NFL games and snagged a touchdown in Week 6 but has seen his role diminish since then, with only four catches in his last five games.

Christian Barmore, DT

Barmore was a force in 2021, playing in all 17 games while landing on the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team. He has regressed slightly in 2022, however, and hasn’t played since Week 6 due to a knee injury. Still, the future is bright for the 2021 second-round pick out of Alabama if he can stay healthy.

Josh Uche, LB

Uche has had an up-and-down tenure in New England, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. After missing 12 games combined in his first two seasons, the Michigan product has racked up five sacks and five tackles for loss through nine games. If Uche can keep up that production, the Patriots’ pass rush will continue to be dangerous with Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise leading the charge.

Marcus Jones, CB

Have the Patriots found their next great return man in Jones? The Houston product won the Paul Hornung Award in 2021 as the most versatile player in college football, and he’s already a menace in the return game, breaking off an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown in Week 11 to help the Patriots beat the Jets. Jones has played sparingly on defense, but New England’s third-round pick is looking like the kind of player who can make an impact whenever he’s on the field.

Cole Strange, OG

Strange has had his share of struggles this season, but overall, the rookie left guard has been solid. He does look like a long-term starter, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Patriots could have upgraded a more important position with their 2022 first-round pick.

Pierre Strong Jr., RB

Strong’s running into the kicker penalty against the Vikings on Thanksgiving was, unfortunately for the rookie running back, his most memorable moment of the season so far. Strong has primarily played on special teams. He’s been on the field for just 10 offensive snaps entering Week 13. It’s too early to say whether he has a future in New England. The sample size here is way too small.

Bailey Zappe, QB

Zappe has played in four games with a 2-0 record as a starter. He has completed 70.7 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Zappe really impressed in his limited action during Mac Jones’ absence due to injury, so much so that there was talk of a legit QB controversy entering the Week 8 game against the Bears. Zappe has intriguing potential. The only question is whether he’ll get an opportunity to realize that potential in New England or elsewhere.

Myles Bryant, DB

Myles Bryant has struggled in coverage this season and did not impress as a punt returner (5.8 yards per return). Barring a surprise turnaround in the final quarter of the season, it’s hard to imagine he has a long-term future on defense or special teams.

Mack Wilson, LB

Wilson has carved out a nice role on special teams and consistently receives a lot of snaps in that area of the game. He’s also impressed at times defending the run at linebacker. His athleticism and physicality are the most notable aspects of his exciting talent

A Complete "20 Under 25" History

