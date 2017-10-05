A look at all 16 potential World Series matchups

There were eight teams with at least 91 victories this year, and those are the eight that are still in the running for the World Series title.

There were no major surprises in the wild-card games, with the 85-win Twins and 87-win Rockies cast aside. That leaves four teams left in each league and 16 possible matchups for the World Series. Here's a list of them all — and what would make each of them noteworthy.

The matchups are listed in descending order of likelihood, using probability figures from Fangraphs.com heading into Thursday's action.

DODGERS vs. INDIANS (11.2 percent)

The last time both pennant winners won at least 102 games during the regular season was in 1970, when the 108-win Orioles beat the 102-win Reds in the World Series. If the Dodgers (104-58) and Indians (102-60) meet this year, runs would likely be at a premium. The teams finished 1-2 in ERA.

NATIONALS vs. INDIANS (9.3 percent)

When the Nationals moved to Washington, Frank Robinson was the team's manager, and he stayed in that role for the first two seasons in D.C. Robinson got his managerial start three decades earlier for the Indians.

DODGERS vs. ASTROS (8.9 percent)

These teams produced some drama together when they were both in the NL West. In 1981, the Dodgers beat Houston in a best-of-five NL Division Series, and the previous year, the division race came down to a one-game playoff after Los Angeles took three in a row from the Astros to pull even. Houston won the playoff 7-1 behind Joe Niekro.

CUBS vs. INDIANS (8.2 percent)

A rematch between the teams that needed extra innings to determine a champion in Game 7 a year ago . Would the Indians — without a title since 1948 — be the sentimental favorites this time?

NATIONALS vs. ASTROS (7.4 percent)

There are a number of ex-Detroit Tigers who could make an impact this postseason. A Nationals-Astros World Series could pit Justin Verlander against Max Scherzer.