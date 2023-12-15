LOOK: Who are the 12 teams to win multiple NY6 bowl games?
There are only 12 programs to win twice in a New Year’s Six bowl game since they began in 2014 — can you name all of them?
Michigan State football is sitting out the bowl season for a second straight year after a disappointing campaign in 2023. However, did you know the Spartans are considered one of the most successful programs in the New Year’s Six bowl era?
Only a handful of programs have won multiple times when playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game, with Michigan State being one of those teams. Here’s a list of all the programs to do it before, with a breakdown of their wins as well:
Alabama
NY6 bowl record: 7-1
Clemson
NY6 bowl record: 4-3
Florida
NY6 bowl record: 2-1
Georgia
NY6 bowl record: 5-1
LSU
NY6 bowl record: 2-0
Ohio State
NY6 bowl record: 6-3
Oklahoma
NY6 bowl record: 2-4
Oregon
NY6 bowl record: 2-1
Penn State
NY6 bowl record: 3-1
TCU
NY6 bowl record: 2-0
Wisconsin
NY6 bowl record: 2-1
Michigan State
NY6 bowl record: 2-1
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.