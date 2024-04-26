Omar Kelly: A look at 12 draft-eligible players need who might help the Miami Dolphins | Opinion

The Miami Dolphins flirted with the idea of getting back into the first round after selecting Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson with the 21st pick.

General manager Chris Grier admitted he was making calls Thursday night trying to secure one of the top targets on Miami’s board, who was sliding down the draft.

It’s possible that Grier’s targeted player — whether an offensive lineman, a defensive tackle, safety or receiver, which all happen to be Miami’s areas of need — could still be available when Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft resumes Friday.

“As the board falls and the players [slide], you never want to get desperate in doing things and moving around,” Grier said the selection of Robinson, who addresses Miami’s pass rusher void. “But if opportunities arise, we’ll take a shot and move around.”

Even though Miami doesn’t have many coveted assets in the 2024 NFL Draft, it’s possible the Dolphins could use future picks to slide into the top half of the second round. But if the picks remain status quo, the Dolphins should be able to land one of the draft’s top 50 or so talents when Grier and company are on the clock with pick No. 55.

Here’s a dozen players who fit the mold of what the Dolphins might want, and need.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

▪ Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton:

To some evaluators, Newton is the best interior pass rusher in this draft. To others, this St. Petersburg native, who recorded 18 sacks in four seasons, has a short (6-foot-2, 304 pounds) and maxed-out frame. He’s strong enough to hold the point, but more physical blockers can drive him off the ball. He will make most of his money on third downs hunting quarterbacks and has the potential to become an edge player in a 3-4 front.

▪ Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins:

He’s the son of the four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who shares the same name, but he’s not as stout, or as powerful as his father was. He came to Michigan as a lightly recruited 239-pound pass rusher, but grew into a Wolverines starter by his sophomore season. He’s on the smaller side (6-3, 298) for a defensive tackle, and there’s concern that his tools haven’t translated to production (4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 44 games).

▪ Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat:

Sweat is a massive space-eater whose size (6-4, 366) and skill set will have him serving as a run-plugger, which means he’s an ideal fit to replace Raekwon Davis. His skill set and weight might limit him to early downs, but if he’s single blocked he can be disruptive. However, there is concern about an April arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, which could lead to him sliding into Day 3.

▪ Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske:

Fiske tore up the NFL Combine, showcasing unique athleticism, and when it’s paired with his nonstop motor it’s easy to understand why he will likely come off the board in Day 2, despite this 24-year-old being a late bloomer. His size (6-4, 292) and whistle-to-whistle motor is similar to Zach Sieler, which means he would fit in well with the Dolphins.

SAFETY

▪ Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin:

Nubin is a big (6-2, 210), athletic, rangy safety who can match up with bigger tight ends and shed blocks while working in the box. He has the skills to be interchangeable at free and strong safety, the ball skills to create turnovers (13 interceptions in five seasons), which is ideal for how the Dolphins want to run the back end of the defense, which presently only has three safeties — Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer and Elijah Campbell — on the roster.

▪ Miami’s Kamren Kichens:

This Hurricanes standout is a rangy playmaker who plays with fluidity and has a nonstop motor. He excels in run support and has a knack for finding the ball (11 career interceptions). If he had run faster at the NFL Combine, or his Pro Day he could have been a top 50 selection. But many evaluators believe Kinchens could develop into a dynamic safety if he gains some eye discipline.

OFFENSIVE LINE

▪ Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe:

This wide-bodied interior lineman is a bulldozer who consistently moves defensive tackles against their will and destroys smaller players. He will be an asset in the run game because his hand work and foot usage has been polished over 40 starts. His lack of ideal arm length hints that he could be an inconsistent pass protector, but the Dolphins need to find a player who can stabilize the interior of the offensive line considering Isaiah Wynn and Rob Jones both signed one-year deals, and Liam Eichenberg is playing on the last year of his rookie deal.

▪ Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson:

Powers-Johnson has a wonderful blend of size, power, agility and strength, but what he lacks is experience considering 2023 was his first season as a full-time starter. But that hints the Rimington Trophy winner might just be scratching the surface of what he can achieve. Miami signed Aaron Brewer this offseason, but he played guard before serving as the Titans center the past two seasons.

▪ Connecticut guard Christian Haynes:

Haynes is physical at the point of attack and flashes impressive technique that hints he could become an NFL starter as a rookie. He’s quick on his feet and able to get into space, which means he’s perfectly suited to work in an outside zone scheme like the one Miami runs. His small stature might push him to day three.

▪ Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves:

Goncalves, who started 11 games at left tackle and 13 games at right tackle in college, plays with a nasty temperament that hints he could be a force in the run game. He flashes the ability to clear out linebackers when climbing to the second level, and his pass protection is smooth. He holds his ground well, and plays with good body control, which hints that he might have what it takes to become a starting tackle in a season or two. For now, he can develop as a swing tackle who is groomed to replace Kendall Lamm, who admits this will likely be his last NFL season.

RECEIVER

▪ Georgia’s Ladd McConkey:

McConkey isn’t going to consistently threaten defenders with his straight-line speed and explosiveness despite his 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash, but he consistently creates separation with his route running. His football IQ would make him a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense, but the physicality of the NFL game could present some challenges to this Bulldog.

▪ Oregon’s Troy Franklin

Franklin was the best big-play wideout in the Pac-12 in 2023, producing career highs in receptions (81), receiving yards 1,383 and touchdowns (14) while serving as Bo Nix’s favorite target. He’s a tall (6-2), linear receiver with good speed (4.41 in the 40), which provides him the ability to threaten defenses vertically. He needs to work on pulling in contested passes.