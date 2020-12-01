LOOK: 10 best photos from Seahawks 23-17 win over Eagles in Week 12

The Seattle Seahawks secured a road victory in Week 12 with a 23-17 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia. Here’s a look at the 10 best photos from the contest.

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) attempts to leap over the tackle of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) attempts to leap over the tackle of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) celebrates his touchdown catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde (30) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) reaches across the the goal line for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks' Chris Carson (32) rushes against the Eagles Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Seahawks won 23-17.

Jl Eagles 113020 08

Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) escapes the grip of Seahawks' Rasheem Green (94) Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Seahawks won 23-17.

Jl Eagles 113020 12

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) and outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) celebrate win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is tackled by Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (37) Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Seahawks won 23-17.

Jl Eagles 113020 09

Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf (14) hurdles over Eagles' Darius Slay (24) Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Philadelphia.

Jl Eagles 113020 04