Lonzo sees the big difference in LaMelo Ball’s game now for the Charlotte Hornets

The idea that this wasn’t just the typical game was evident from the first possession, when the crowd’s murmur slowly increased in decibels as the opposing point guard made the first of many dribble moves against the person who bears a striking resemblance.

Mom and dad were courtside along the baseline, no doubt peering in with pride.

LaMelo Ball danced with his trademark dribbling exhibition against older brother Lonzo, created a path to the lane and knifed his way to the basket. Contorting his wiry 6-foot-7 frame, he tossed up a layup with his left hand, only to watch it bounce off the rim and jump-start a fastbreak — a scenario Ball could still recall three hours later even if the juicy atmosphere inside the United Center wasn’t something he paid much attention to.

“I’m just hooping,” Ball said. “I think I missed a layup the first play. Yeah, I just missed a little easy one.”

In the third act of The Brothers Ball, this being the first one with Lonzo Ball playing with Chicago, that failed attempt probably sums up Monday night for LaMelo and the Charlotte Hornets. They weren’t overly sharp in their 133-119 loss to the Bulls. Certainly not until the fourth quarter rolled around.

But by then, the family bragging rights belonged to Lonzo, who holds a 2-1 edge in their professional head-to-head careers. Don’t think he didn’t sense a different fervor from the capacity crowd, either.

“Yeah, I mean leading up to the game, it’s always marked on the calendar since he came into the league, obviously,” Lonzo said. “Who the better Ball brother is, this and that. But I play to win.”

So does LaMelo. That couldn’t completely keep him from soaking it all in, though.

“It’s amazing,” LaMelo said. “We always talked about the NBA since we were little boys. So, just going out there and playing against him is always a dream come true for real.”

Plagued by foul trouble early — something he’s curtailed immensely after a rough bout with it early in the season — LaMelo had it going during the Hornets’ late push before they were held off by the Bulls. Through the initial 9:16 of the fourth quarter, he accounted for 66.7% of the Hornets’ points, including 13 created off the six assists he recorded.

LaMelo’s 18 points, 13 assists and 7 rebounds keep his impressive statistical trend climbing upward. In his last 10 games, he’s averaging 19.9 points, 9.7 assists and 9.1 rebounds per game. The leap from his rookie of the year campaign through the season’s first month-plus is numbing.

“I think he’s just taking that step just walking into that superstar role,” said Lonzo, who had 16 points and 8 rebounds. “He knows it’s his team this year, and last year I think he was still trying to find his way, and he was still doing his thing. But they really didn’t know who their guy was. But I think they know it’s him now and they go as he goes.”

That statement was certainly true against the Bulls and keeping tabs on the game within the game was unique, fun, entertaining and enjoyable. LaMelo collected two first-quarter fouls and sat until midway in the second quarter. Upon checking back in, he drew two fouls on Lonzo within minutes, forcing Lonzo to the bench with three fouls.

“He already knows what it is,” Lonzo said. “Those weren’t fouls. I know his game pretty well. You can argue one of them is an offensive foul, but it is what it is.”

During another sequence, Lonzo drained a 3-pointer and LaMelo came right down and hit one of his own on the Hornets’ ensuing possession. Three fingers were flashed by each in a matter of seconds. Neither was backing down and not one smile was visible between the two interacting until the buzzer sounded and they embraced.

“I love it,” Terry Rozier said. “I was a guy who watched their little shows coming up and stuff like that, would randomly see it on Snapchat. And then once I would see it, I’m locked into it. So I wish I had a brother to play like that, being a younger brother and stuff. It’s dope. That’s dope. It’s something they can always talk about and I love it. I love seeing it.

“Both of them have been in that limelight forever, and I think their dad did a great job of preparing them for it. Like I said that s--- dope to that. Two Ball brothers, that’s dope.”

LaVar Ball likely wouldn’t dispute that.

“I think regardless of the game, he’s already proud of us,” Lonzo said. “He taught us as much as he can, and got us to where we wanted to get since we were kids. So today’s game was great and all, but I think just is making it to the league and seeing us on the court is good enough for him.”

Their pseudo Ball in the Family reunion was gratifying for the even-keeled LaMelo.

“It’s just an all-around blessing,” LaMelo said. “Having my pops and moms in the crowd just watching, it’s just an all-around blessing.”