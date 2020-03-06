Lonzo Ball's Breakout

I took a stroll through the archives of one of my favorite websites this morning (BasketballMonster.com), in an effort to answer the question: Who are the most dominant fantasy basketball players of recent vintage who didn’t score a lot of points?

I went back to 2003-04 — the far reaches of Basketball Monster’s rankings archive — and here are the top contenders I found:

*2006-07 — Marcus Camby — 7th overall (11.2 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 1.2 spg, 3.3 bpg — side note: Camby was an absolute cheat code in fantasy leagues for a few years there, because everyone thought of him as old and injury-prone, but he played 70-plus games three times in his 30’s and was a force when on the court).

*2007-08 — Camby again — 8th overall (9.2 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 3.6 bpg in 79 games)

*2008-09 — Jason Kidd — 11th overall (9.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 8.7 apg, 2.0 spg, 0.5 bpg, 1.6 3s)

*2009-10 — Kidd again — 9th overall (10.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 9.1 apg, 1.8 spg, 2.2 3s)

*2011-12 — Serge Ibaka — 11th overall (9.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.7 bpg)

*2016-17 — Draymond Green — 21st overall (10.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 7.0 apg, 2.0 spg, 1.4 bpg, 1.1 3s)

If this list seems Camby- and Kidd-heavy — and generally devoid of top-flight fantasy options who scored 10 or fewer points per game — that’s because pulling off that feat is exceptionally rare. Going back to 2003, Camby, Kidd and Ibaka are the only players to record a top-12 season in 9-category leagues while averaging less than 10.0 ppg. That’s it.

So for obvious reasons, it makes sense to follow the points. There’s a massive correlation between high scoring and elite fantasy value (obviously because the best players tend to score more).

At the same time, though, it is also a category that can skew people’s perceptions of how valuable a player is.

And that’s where we can find an advantage.

This week, I’m going to highlight 10.0 players who are stealthily valuable because they rarely put up a crooked number in the points column. And while there is no Kidd or Camby in today’s NBA (literally and figuratively), we can potentially find some hidden value from rostering the following human beings:

Who’s the top-ranked player averaging less than 10 ppg? That would be Robinson, who currently sits 53rd overall on the heels of his most productive stretch of the season. In his last eight games, Mitch-a-Palooza has posted 12.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 1.0 spg and 2.6 bpg while shooting a bizarre 75.9 percent from the field and 39.1 from the line. I’m not sure he quite has a Marcus Camby-caliber season in his future, but in today’s NBA, he’s as close as anyone to pulling it off.

No, he’s not under 10.0 ppg. He currently sits at 12.2 for the year. But if I’m attempting to answer the question of who could be fantasy’s next Jason Kidd — and clearly now I am — it is without a doubt Ball. After a flawed-but-not-awful start to the year (10.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.2 spg and 2.0 3s on a 37.4 / 50.0 shooting split through Dec. 28), Ball has really turned things up in 2020. Across his last 29 games, he’s at 14.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 8.6 apg, 1.6 spg, 0.8 bpg and 2.8 3s, while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 64.7 from the line. During that run he’s been the 24th-best player in 9-category leagues, and I’m starting to get wildly intrigued by his upside for next year. I know some people are predisposed to being annoyed by the Ball family, and think his percentages are a liability, but I’ll happily use all of that to my advantage in drafts next season. Ball is set up to be an absolute monster the rest of the way, into next year, and beyond.

Anunoby has had an unbelievably noisy recent stretch, including a two-game span where he hauled in 13 steals, but I’d like to take a wide-angle view and break down his season into three parts.

Part 1 (first 40 games): 11.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.2 spg, 0.7 bpg, 1.5 3s (50.4 FG / 64.7 FT)

Part 2 (next 12 games): 5.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.1 spg, 0.5 bpg, 0.6 3s (41.9 / 66.7)

Part 3 (last nine games): 14.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.9 spg, 0.9 bpg 1.6 3s (57.3 / 84.2)

He certainly has been hit-or-miss on a game-to-game basis throughout the season, but when you look at it this way, Anunoby has been pretty good for most of the year, and appears to be ready to finish with a flourish. This is another guy I’ll be targeting aggressively in drafts next season, and very happy to roster the rest of the way.

Murray’s season average sits at just 10.6 ppg, but lately we’ve seen the blueprint for how he can do more. In his last nine games, Murray has averaged 14.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.9 spg and 1.0 3s while shooting 52.0 percent from the field (and 56.3 percent on 3s). This is the kind of quietly stellar all-around production we were hoping for from Murray, and while he hasn’t been a bust or anything, he has come up well short of the full-scale breakout some of us expected. There’s plenty of post-hype potential for the 23-year-old heading into next year.

His season picked up steam in mid-January, and since that time, in 23 games, last year’s No. 10 overall pick has put up 10.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.7 spg, 0.9 bpg and 1.4 3s in 34 minutes a game. I was really high on Bridges last season, then lost some interest when he looked like a forgotten man in the Suns rotation early in the year, so I’m thrilled to see him playing so well after I hastily moved on.

I think I thought (good start to a sentence) that at some point this season Theis was going to fade away. Specifically, I was ready to move on from him in early February, when he simultaneously injured an ankle and Enes Kanter returned. That has proven foolish, because Theis (9.0 ppg on the season) is playing some of his best basketball since then, with 13.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 0.9 bpg and 0.4 3s over his last 10 games. He is coming off a five-point dud on Wednesday against the Cavs, but frankly if he wasn’t prone to games like that occasionally, he wouldn’t be eligible for this list.

Quietly one of the big winners of the trade deadline, Johnson went from off-the-radar in Miami to highly relevant in Minnesota, where he has posted 11.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.5 bpg and 0.9 3s in 11 games. Wednesday’s performance was one of the inspirations for this week’s column (eight points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, two blocks and one trey), and Johnson’s quiet renaissance should be an inspiration to us all.

DiVincenzo has pushed the not-hitting-double-figures thing to a bit of an extreme, with single-digit points in more than half of his games this year (30 out of 57). He did tie his career-high with 19 points on Wednesday, giving him 9.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.8 spg and 1.4 3s in his last 10 games (in 24 minutes a game). There is a lot of subtlety in that stat line, which is to say it’s not exactly all that good, but I do think there are leagues where DiVincenzo is quietly useful, and let’s just leave it at that.

I can’t write this without giving a nod to Melton, who is currently starting for Memphis, finally getting consistently solid playing time (24 min. per game over his last five), and is of course not scoring. In those five games, Melton has averaged 8.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.2 spg and 1.6 3s, with part of the problem being that he’s shooting just 37.8 percent. I wouldn’t call him anything close to a must-start based on that, but I would call him sneaky useful — and that’s the whole point of this week’s discussion.

There was plenty of hype on Favors heading into the season, as he left behind a boring-but-useful role in Utah and picked up some serious breakout potential under Alvin Gentry in New Orleans. In reality, what we got was quite a bit more boring, with a side order of useful. Favors has actually shot less this season (8.1 — 6.8) while averaging 9.3 ppg, his lowest number since 2011-12. He has added 10.0 rpg (a career-best), and 1.0 bpg, so this is far from a disaster even if it’s not what we expected. And over his last 20 games, he has put up stats that are befitting of this week’s theme, with 10.1 rpg, 0.7 spg, 0.9 bpg and — yes, you guessed it — 10.0 ppg.

Noel has had a very good fantasy season for a guy averaging less than 10.0 ppg — he’s currently 72nd overall while averaging 7.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 spg and 1.5 bpg in just 18 minutes a game. However, he has lost quite a bit of steam recently, with 5.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.8 spg and 1.3 bpg in 12 games since the start of February. And speaking of losing steam, as much as I’ve enjoyed this exercise, the truth is I’m starting to miss high-volume scoring. And with that in mind, here’s one of my favorite scorers (and favorite players ever), Jamal Crawford, dropping 51 at age 39 last April. Someone please sign this man. Thank you and good day.