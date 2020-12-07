Lonzo Ball, Zion Williamson react to Brandon Ingram’s extension with Pelicans

Despite spending one season in New Orleans, Brandon Ingram’s impact on the franchise was extensive and impactful enough for the Pelicans to commit to him with a five-year, maximum contract extension. The deal comes without player options or no-trade clauses, tying Ingram to the Pelicans for the full length of the contract.

On social media, a host of Ingram’s present and former Pelicans teammates reacted positively to the news of the extension. Lonzo Ball, who was among those, also spoke about his friend’s new contract while speaking with the media last week.

“He’s earned it,” Ball said. “We all expected that. I’m glad they locked him down, and I’m happy he’s still here.”

Ball and Ingram’s relationship has been well-documented with the two of them spending the last three seasons as teammates.

Zion Williamson, though, spent just one year with Ingram and had many of the same feelings about Ingram remaining with the team long term when he spoke to the media last week as well.

“Brandon was more than deserving of that max contract,” he said. “All that extra work he put in, always trying to get better and being a great teammate, he was well-deserving of that max contract, and I’m glad he’s going to stick around.”

Ingram and Williamson will be the building blocks of the franchise moving forward. Ball could be a part of that as well moving forward due to his relationship with both players either on or off the court.

