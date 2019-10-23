Lonzo Ball tries James Harden’s one-legged three, airballs it (VIDEO)

James Harden, already the man with the best stepback three the game has ever seen, spent the summer working on a one-legged, step-back three, then tried it in a preseason game.

He’s not the first person to try it in an NBA game, however, that honor belongs to New Orleans’ Lonzo Ball — who airballed the shot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Maybe don’t try that again.

Ball finished with 8 points on 2-of-7 shooting (both makes were threes), but in crunch time of the fourth quarter he sat on the bench while Frank Jackson and J.J. Redick played next to Jrue Holiday in the backcourt. Ball played about half of the overtime period but was subbed out for Josh Hart.