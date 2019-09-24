Lonzo Ball says LeBron James acted as his closest mentor with Lakers

Lonzo Ball is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, having been part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles Lakers to play with LeBron James.

It should be a sort of starting over for Ball, who still gets to be part of a Western Conference team with playoff hopes. Meanwhile, he can get things back on track without the intense scrutiny and awkward roster construction that has plagued the Lakers during his time there.

Of course, that’s not to say that Ball didn’t come away with anything useful during his time in Los Angeles. Speaking on a podcast this week, Ball said that the person who actually mentored him most last season was… LeBron James.

Via Rick Croy’s podcast:

“The person who’s mentored me the most in the last year is probably LeBron. Just being with him pretty much the whole year: same team, same bus, same hotel. I was just always with him and just picking up what I can from the greatest to ever play.”

Hopefully Ball looks back and sees his time with the Lakers as useful. Any reservations about his father aside, Ball has excellent potential for a future in the NBA. If the Pelicans can unlock him (and he can finally stay healthy) there is no reason that he shouldn’t have a long, if not slightly sub All-Star level career in this league.