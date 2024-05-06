Would a Lonzo Ball return be a good thing for the Chicago Bulls?

It’s been over two calendar years since Lonzo Ball stepped onto the basketball court for the Chicago Bulls. He suffered a knee injury in the middle of the 2021-22 season and hasn’t been back. Since then, the Bulls have endured two straight losing seasons, including two straight Play-In Tournament exits at the hands of the Miami Heat.

Ball just recently accepted his player option for the 2024-25 season, as it was widely expected he would, and is set to rejoin the team for another year. There have been some rumblings of progress in regard to his recovery, but he’s still yet to sniff the hardwood.

The Locked On Bulls podcast recently discussed whether or not a Ball return would be a good thing for Chicago at this point.

Seeing Ball back on the court would be an amazing story, but for a Bulls team that should be planning for the future, would they be better off just moving on from the point guard?

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire