Lonzo Ball promises Lakers will 'regret their decision' in diss track

While the process was ripe for criticism, the end result for the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal is inarguable.

They added a top-10 player next to LeBron James in a move that sets them up to compete for NBA championships.

They gave up a haul of young players and draft picks in the deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in a move that could ultimately pay dividends for both sides.

But very few are criticizing the Lakers for going for it.

Lonzo promises Lakers will ‘regret’ trading him

Lonzo Ball is, though. The Pelicans point guard who was a centerpiece in the deal alongside Brandon Ingram let his feelings be known in a diss track released Thursday promising that the Lakers will “regret their decision.”

The track is titled “Last Days.”

Lonzo says the Lakers will regret trading him on his new single ‘Last Days’



“You know I’m all about business

LA is going to regret their decision.”👀 pic.twitter.com/JqUionL2kn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 29, 2019

“You know I’m all about business L.A. is gonna regret their decision Straight to the money, you know how we get it We count up the cash and we add up the digits”

It seems unlikely the Lakers will regret their decision. Ball, a 31.5 percent 3-point shooter and 43.7 percent free throw shooter during his two-year tenure in Los Angeles, did little with the Lakers to justify their investing the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft on the former UCLA point guard.

That the Lakers were able to turn him around in a package deal for a future Hall of Famer in his prime should elicit the antithesis of regret.

Lonzo: Not a diss track

Ball tweeted after the track gained attention that he did not intend it as a diss track.

I’m not dissing anybody I loved my time in LA. I use my music as an outlet to express things that happen in my life #50and30 out now! Let me know y’all favorite track 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/xBhI3Ld6ZK — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 29, 2019

Ball went after UCLA in 2017

It’s not the first time Ball has gone after a former team. He took a shot at UCLA in his 2017 track “Zo2” promoting his now failed Big Baller Brand shoes. While calling out the hypocrisy of the NCAA, he also took a seemingly unnecessary swipe at UCLA students.

With them Bs, it’s a movement And I dropped out of school 'cause I'm smarter than students Only one year I was done with the Bruins Slavin' for free, I was offered to move it Millions of dollars, I took it, I'm human I'm taking that case, I don't care if I lose it Brodie on beats, and it's sounding so fluent Trust in the brand, 'cause you know what we doing

But, whatever. Rapping about the Lakers not regretting trading him doesn’t have the same hook. Neither would lyrics celebrating his time as a Bruin.

It’s all part of the game to promote his brand. And if there’s anything Ball is clearly about, it’s that.

