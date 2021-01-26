With Lonzo Ball possibly available via trade, would Knicks have interest?

Lonzo Ball drives on LaMelo Ball

In the offseason, the Knicks did their homework on the point guard situation in New Orleans. But the homework they did at that point wasn’t about Lonzo Ball.

Now, two months from the 2021 trade deadline, some teams believe Ball will be available in trade scenarios for the right asking price, SNY sources say, confirming an Athletic report.

One team monitoring the situation said the Pelicans value Ball and won’t deal him without getting a significant return.

Ball is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. If New Orleans believes it won’t re-sign the former No. 2 overall pick, it’s logical for the Pelicans to explore trade opportunities for Ball. The Pelicans drafted Kira Lewis Jr. with their 2020 lottery pick, an indication that they weren’t committed to Ball as their future point guard.

Would the Knicks have interest? That’s unclear. But the emergence of rookie Immanuel Quickley could make New York less apt to trade for a young point guard.

Entering the 2020 offseason, there had been support in some corners of Madison Square Garden for a trade to acquire Ball. Clearly, the support wasn’t strong enough for New York to make an offer.

LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s father, said in late November on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast – Club Shay Shay — that the Knicks and Detroit Pistons had interest in acquiring Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball as a package.