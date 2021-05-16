Lonzo Ball out for Pelicans in regular season finale vs. Lakers

Lonzo Ball, along with multiple teammates, will miss the New Orleans Pelicans’ regular season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening. Ball will miss the game with a right thumb sprain, the third straight game he’ll miss to end the season.

Along with Ball, Steven Adams (right MTP sprain), Josh Hart (right thumb surgery), Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) and Zion Williamson (left hand fracture) all will be out as well on the night. It will be the third straight game that group of five players will miss with the Pelicans losing each of those games.

Wes Iwundu (left shoulder sprain) and James Johnson (left knee contusion) are listed as questionable for the contest.

Without them on Friday, the Pelicans had a spirited effort in the second half in Golden State before losing in the final minute. Sunday, though, will see the Lakers visit New Orleans with their playoff fate still up in the air.

