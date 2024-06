Lonzo Ball offers to cover potential fine from Angel Reese's puzzling ejection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Angel Reese was oddly ejected from Tuesday's Sky-Liberty game following a seemingly small dispute between the Sky forward and the referee.

Reese appeared to argue slightly with the referee, then brushed him off by waving towards him. The Sky forward earned a double-tech on the play, earning her the ejection.

Angel Reese was ejected from tonight's game following this exchange with the referee. pic.twitter.com/rOMo1Wdwja — Marquee Sky (@SkyMarquee) June 5, 2024

Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, who was present at Wintrust Arena for the game, called the referee "weak" and offered to pay any fine Reese incurs from the incident.

Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you) — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) June 5, 2024

After the game, the Sky expressed their dismay with the call.

"I tried to get an explanation and I did not," head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said after the game, per Karli Bell.

The ejection was so poor, it appears even Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu disputed it. According to one account, Ionescu said to a referee, "She got two techs just for saying that's bulls---?"

Reese's frustration was justified. She shot 3-of-12 from the field, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Sky fell to the Liberty, 88-75, moving their record to 3-5 on the season.

The ejection marked the first of Reese's career.

