Lonzo Ball discusses injury woes and Bulls on Trae Young’s podcast

Two years ago, the Chicago Bulls decided it was time to end their rebuilding phase and start pushing for the playoffs. They traded for Nikola Vucevic at the 2021 deadline and signed DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Lonzo Ball in free agency, completely reshaping their roster.

Unfortunately, after a hot start to the 2021-22 season, Ball went down with an injury, and he has yet to make his way back onto the court. He was an integral part of Chicago’s early season success, and they haven’t been the same since, having won just a single playoff game in the past two years.

During a recent appearance on the “From the Point Podcast by Trae Young,” Ball discussed his injury issues and the Bulls.

What should the Bulls’ plan be moving forward in regard to Ball?

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire