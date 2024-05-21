Lonnie Walker IV has a special place in his heart for Reading

May 20—For Reading High graduate and Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV, the community that helped shape him will always hold a special place in his heart.

With hometown pride well intact, Walker was in town on Saturday to give back and celebrate Reading, as the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation hosted a Community Appreciation Gala at The Abraham Lincoln event center honoring several recipients for their service to the city.

And as Saturday's festivities showed, whether it is connecting with current Red Knights on and off the court, or working to improve the lives of others through his foundation, one thing seems certain for Walker: he'll never forget where he came from.

"As far as being a Reading High alumni, helping out as much as I can is just one of my beacons and one of the things that I should do on this earth," Walker said. "My goal is to spread inspiration and motivation and continuously talk to people about whatever it might be.

"Whether it's Ruben (Rodriguez) and being able to talk to him about certain things while he's in college or Aris (Rodriguez) who is about to head up there (to play collegiate basketball).

"Once a Red Knight, always a Red Knight. That's how it is."

Elvin Rodriguez, William Wilson Sr., Veronica Brown and Brian Erkes were recognized for their efforts with the foundation, and Temple University head coach Adam Fisher, who helped recruit Walker to the University of Miami, was on hand as the guest speaker.

In addition, Mayor Eddie Moran and Walker delivered remarks before an evening of dinner and dancing.

"It took a village to make me," Walker said. "It wasn't just one person, or two people. It was a plethora of different people that kind of influenced my life in very different ways and different perspectives and aspects of my life. But without all of those people, I wouldn't be here."

The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation strives to positively impact individuals and families by investing time and financial resources in communities, including but not limited to, Reading and San Antonio, Texas.

Founded in 2019, the organization uses money and time donated by Walker and other members of the foundation to instill positivity and start charitable initiatives such as free annual basketball camps, Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and clothing drives.

Last summer, Walker IV and his foundation teamed up with the city of Reading to help split the $180,000 cost of refurbishing Baer Park in Reading, one of Walker's favorite childhood places to play basketball.

"I knew what it was like to be an inner city kid who was struggling and who had to face adversities and deal with a whole bunch of other things as far as trials and tribulations," Walker said. "So, my nonprofit, we give back to the kids. Whether it's laptops, food drives, Thanksgiving drives, Christmas drives, you name it, I'm still trying to do as much as I can for my community.

"And still motivate and inspire the kids to continuously show them that, you know, I'm just a kid from Reading just like them. So if I can do it, they can too."

For Fisher, who was working as an assistant at the University of Miami during Walker's high school years, recruiting and coaching Walker was a testament to the assertion that inspirational greatness can be found in a variety of ways.

During his one season at the University of Miami before being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs, Walker averaged 11.5 points per game with the Hurricanes and was named to the All-ACC freshman team.

"In September of 2015, I was working at the University of Miami, and I told coach Jim Larrañaga about a young, scrawny kid from Reading, PA that I thought had a chance to be a pretty good player," Fisher said. "I was wrong. It turns out, he became one hell of a player, and more importantly, an even better person, role model and ambassador for every organization he's ever been a part of.

"He led our team to the NCAA tournament and he became a vocal leader and a leader by example; one of the greatest leaders I've seen at that age. He was positive, he was the guy telling the older guys to keep their heads up, and that's because of where he's from. Lonnie taught me so much during that season and its lessons I still use with my team today.

"I tell my team now at Temple, you're going to meet someone in life that's going to change yours ... You don't know when that's going to happen, but it will at some point. Lonnie Walker changed my life."

Walker spent the 2023-2024 NBA season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets after being signed as a free agent. He averaged 9.7 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.4 minutes per game, while shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from beyond the arc and 76.3 percent from the foul line.

In the 2022-2023 season, after spending four seasons with the Spurs, Walker was with the Los Angeles Lakers where in 56 games he averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.2 minutes per game while shooting a career-high 44.8 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from 3-point range and a career-high 85.8 percent from the free-throw line.

While on the Lakers, Walker explained that he learned from plenty of experienced veterans who were on the team's roster at the time, including 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

"One of the coolest people and humblest people (I've met) would be Russell Westbrook," Walker said. "He's one heck of a guy inside and out mentally, physically and spiritually. That guy is someone who has helped me out in a lot of ways. I can call him right now and he'll pick up and we can talk for the next two hours. I can call him at four in the morning and he'll pick up. So he's like a big brother to me, honestly."

Playing in the Eastern Conference for the first time in his career, Walker said he has grown fond of playing in Brooklyn and enjoyed his first season with the Nets.

"It's my first time on the East Coast," Walker said. "It's a lot different than playing in the Western Conference but I loved it and got to meet some amazing teammates, create lots of new bonds and it's a great organization. I loved it."