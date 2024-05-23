Lonnie Walker IV will be guest speaker at Berks Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Dinner

May 23—Former Reading High basketball star Lonnie Walker IV will be the guest speaker at the annual Berks County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Dinner June 12 at Victor Emmanuel II Club, Reading.

The Berks chapter annually honors 36 outstanding student-athletes, a senior boy and a girl from 18 high schools, with the Dr. Richard Flannery Memorial Scholarship, which is worth $700 this year.

Walker, Reading High's all-time leading scorer, led the Red Knights to the 2017 PIAA Class 6A championship, their first state title. He was named Mr. Basketball in Pennsylvania and a McDonald's All-American.

He played one season at the University of Miami (Fla.) before the San Antonio Spurs selected him with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Walker spent four seasons with the Spurs before playing one season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He signed a free agent contract with the Brooklyn Nets last year and averaged 9.7 points in 58 games this season. For his NBA career, he's averaged 9.8 points in 322 games.

The scholarship event, which is open to the public, will begin with a social hour and pizza at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 and the program at 7.

Tickets are available by going to berkscosportshof.org or by contacting chapter president Roy Snyder at swimroy@aol.com or 610-777-9980. The reservation deadline is June 7.

The scholarship recipients were selected by their respective schools based on their classroom and athletic achievements, sportsmanship and character. The honorees are:

Antietam: Genesis Coste-Nunez and Dominic Perch; Berks Catholic: Sara Holland and Armanni Dominguez; Brandywine Heights: Emma Lukevich and Jackson Craft; Conrad Weiser: Emily McGonigle and Eric Yazemboski; Daniel Boone: Hannah Huddleson and Evan Miller; Exeter: Ava Strauss and Jason Nester; Fleetwood: Kelsie Toucher and Aiden Soumas; Gov. Mifflin: Kaitlyn Highduch and Zack Zerbe; Hamburg: Gabriella Valentin and Alex Bentz; Kutztown: Samantha Furst and Alexander Fry; Muhlenberg: Erin Smith and Mason Zona; Oley Valley: Taylor Vaccaro and Sean Hoffman; Reading High: Morgan Hutchinson and Manuel Cordero; Schuylkill Valley: Juliana Stichter and Xavier Torres; Tulpehocken: Taylor Lawrence and Clint Haws; Twin Valley: Cameron Owens and Jack Hafer; Wilson: Jasilyn Moncada and Jackson Wagner; Wyomissing: Ava Schroeder and Evan Blickley.