Longview Lobos open 2024 spring football practice

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The sweet sounds of football returned to Lobo Stadium in Longview Monday as the Lobos began spring practice.

“We had a good day, I was pleased with how the kids worked and we got a little special teams in, we got offense, defense, running game,” said head coach John King.

Longview wins first-round home playoff game over New Caney Porter

Coach King says the Lobos are losing quite a few seniors from last year’s team, fifteen guys with three years each of varsity experience to be exact.

But they still have plenty of talent returning.

“They’ve gotta help uphold the standard and set the standard of what this 2024 team is gonna do,” said King.

One of those returning players is junior linebacker Kason Brooks.

Brooks says he’s ready to take on a leadership role on defense and be a good example for the younger players.

“If you are not on your game, the rest of the team not going to know what they’re doing, said Brooks.” So if you’re not on your game then the rest of the team they not gonna be on their A game either and we need that to win games.”

Another returning player looking to make an impact for the Lobos is junior running back Kelvin Washington.

Washington says he and his fellow backfield mates are on a mission this coming season.

“We got one little saying it’s called smash-mouth football so we’re ready to run the ball,” said Washington.

The Lobos lost a tight contest in the third round of last year’s playoffs to Lancaster.

Brooks says it left a bad taste in their mouth–and they’re extra motivated heading into next season.

“I feel like we really should’ve gone further than what we did but that was in the past so now I’m in the present and ready to get back on that field ready to get back to the season,” said Brooks.

One interesting storyline heading into next season for the Lobos, who are moving up to 6A, is the quarterback competition, which features brothers Maverick and Houston Rowe, along with a couple of freshmen.

“Competition makes you better, I think Maverick and Houston have both done a good job with us. we’re just gonna let ’em get as many reps as we can, see how this spring goes and along with some of those younger guys,” said King.

Longview will have its annual green and white spring game on Monday, May 13th at Lobo Stadium, kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.