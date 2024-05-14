Longview finishes spring football with Green and White scrimmage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos will have plenty of new faces on the field this coming football season, and on Monday, they took part in the annual Green and White spring scrimmage.

The Lobos will open the regular season on August 30th, when they head to Lufkin to take on the rival Panthers.

