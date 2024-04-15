Longtime Yankees radio voice John Sterling retires

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Longtime New York Yankees play-by-play radio voice John Sterling has retired, the team announced Monday.

Sterling, 85, joined the Yankees broadcast team during the 1989 season and went on to call 5,420 regular season games and 211 postseason games during his career with the ballclub.

Sterling’s final game for the Yankees was New York’s 8-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 7.

A pregame ceremony will be held to honor Sterling on April 20. Sterling will visit the WFAN booth during the game.

“I am a very blessed human being. I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years,” Sterling said in a statement. “As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It’s all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday.”

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.

