Longtime West Point high school football coach Chris Chambless announces retirement

West Point high school football coach Chris Chambless announced Monday that he is retiring, just a few weeks after the Green Wave won their 12th state football title.

Chambless confirmed his departure to the Clarion-Ledger.

"(It's) Been the best 25 years of my life being involved in the lives of my players and coaches," Chambless said in a statement to the Clarion-Ledger. "West Point fans embraced us, and parents let us help raise their kids. Our administration gave us the resources necessary to be successful. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to serve our school district and West Point community."

Chambless spent 25 total seasons on West Point's football staff, seven years as a defensive coordinator and 17 seasons as head coach. He won eight total state titles, seven as head coach with a record of 206-45.

The Green Wave saw a stretch of four consecutive state championships from 2016 to 2019 under Chambless. They beat Laurel 35-7 this season in the MHSAA Class 5A state championship game.

West Point is tied with Louisville for most football titles in the MHSAA.

