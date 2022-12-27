Longtime Wake Forest starting QB Sam Hartman puts name in transfer portal

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman is looking for a new school in 2023.

The longtime Wake Forest starter is in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. According to ESPN, Hartman is expected to transfer to Notre Dame.

The 2023 season will be Hartman’s sixth in college. He’s played in at least four games in all five of his seasons at Wake Forest and started 26 games over the last two seasons for the Demon Deacons.

Hartman threw for 4,228 yards and 39 TDs in 14 games in 2021 as Wake Forest went 11-3 and won the Gator Bowl. After missing the first game of the 2022 season because of a blood clot, Hartman returned and completed a career-high 63% of his passes in 12 games for 3,701 yards and 38 TDs to just 12 interceptions.

Wake Forest started this season 6-1 before losing four of its last five regular season games to end the season at 7-5. The Demon Deacons ended with an 8-5 record after beating Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday. Hartman was 23-of-36 passing for 280 yards and three TDs in that win over the Tigers.

Hartman had said before the end of the season that 2022 would be his final season at Wake Forest. Thanks to playing four games in 2019 and the extra season given to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining. In 48 career games at Wake, Hartman was 944-of-1,597 passing for 12,967 yards and 110 TDs to 41 interceptions and opened the 2022 season as a Heisman dark horse given his breakout performance in 2021.

If Hartman transfers to Notre Dame, he immediately becomes the big favorite to be the Irish’s starting QB next season. Tyler Buchner opened 2022 as the team’s starter but suffered a shoulder injury just two games into the season. Drew Pyne took over as Notre Dame’s starter and improved over the course of the season, though he has already announced his transfer to Arizona State.