Longtime USC Aiken soccer coach Ike Ofoje announces retirement

Nov. 9—After 28 years at the University of South Carolina Aiken, head men's soccer coach Ike Ofoje has announced his retirement effective Nov. 30.

"Congratulations to Coach Ike Ofoje on his long career at USC Aiken," Director of Athletics Todd Wilkinson said. "Coach Ike is to be commended for serving a single institution for 28 years. Ike has given his life to soccer and has poured his heart and soul into the Pacers and the Aiken soccer community. He has touched the lives of so many in a positive way. Coach Ike is a man of character, and his pleasant personality and infectious smile will be missed. He has earned a healthy and happy retirement into the future."

Ofoje, the Director of Soccer Operations, began his career as the men's soccer coach at USC Aiken in 1996 before starting the women's program in 1997. He coached both programs from 1997-2004 before solely coaching the men's team beginning in 2005.

Ofoje, the two-time PBC Men's Soccer Coach of the Year, had 16 student-athletes earn all-region accolades, five earn academic all-district honors and one Academic All-American. His student-athletes have garnered every school record — both for a single season and career — in virtually every statistical category.

His men's soccer student-athletes picked up all-conference awards 35 times, including four-time all-league performer Andre Simmond (2014-17). Simmond is one of only 12 student-athletes in PBC history to earn all-conference accolades four times. In 2007, Ofoje coached Kofi Akyere, who earned PBC Player of the Year honors.

Ofoje guided the men's soccer team to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2014 behind all-conference performers Noel Mais, Joshua Poissant, Simmond and PBC Freshman of the Year Jordan Misiri. That season, his team posted a 14-6-1 record, including a 6-3 effort against PBC competition. Additionally, his squad reached the PBC Championship match.

Throughout his time on the sidelines, Ofoje led the Pacers to three PBC Championship matches — in 2006, 2012 and 2014.

He guided the Pacers to a 12-6-2 record in 2006, including a 4-1-2 mark against PBC foes. His team finished a point away from the PBC regular-season championship before making a sensational tournament run. His 2007 team finished a point back of the PBC regular-season title after going 4-2 in league play that season. In 2014, Ofoje's team finished second in the PBC regular season with a 6-3 mark.

The ensuing season, Ofoje led the Pacers to an 8-5-3 record, including a 5-3-1 mark against conference opponents.

After the inaugural season on the women's side, Ofoje coached the program to a 45-39-7 ledger the next five seasons. He coached five all-conference honorees and five all-tournament team selections. Ofoje coached the school's all-time leader in goals and points in Jackie Francois.

Ofoje's 2000 women's team posted a 12-8-1 ledger. The 12 wins marks the most victories in the program's history, besting his team's 11-win effort and school-record .688 winning percentage in 1998.

Soccer brought Ofoje to the United States from a poor background in Nigeria. A hall-of-fame college playing career at New Hampshire College, now knowns as Southern New Hampshire University, led to a lengthy coaching career in Aiken.

"My passion for the game of soccer is unparalleled. I don't care what the circumstances are," he said during a 2021 interview. "... In our neighborhood, there was nothing except soccer. That was the only thing. Imagine 99.9 percent of the kids, soccer became the ticket out of that life, that neighborhood, that whatever. I just joined in with my friends. Everybody came out and played at the park a few days a week."

Ofoje played for Nigeria's junior and senior national teams, and he caught the attention of college coaches in America.

He then became one, a run that lasted 28 years leading the Pacers.

"I think Aiken is a special place," he said. "It's one of those places that, for me particularly, it grew on me. Honestly, when I came to interview for the job in the spring of 1996, it was just one of those things where, well, if I get it, it's kind of a springboard-type job where you put in a few years.

"Then I came and just fell in love with the weather, and the town kind of sucked me in. It's very conservative, quiet, things you just never thought of until you get in on it. My wife came down a year later and pretty much just, wow, this is a good place to raise kids."

As a player, Ofoje was twice named an NCAA Division II All-American, was a conference player of the year and led his team in scoring on the way to a national championship in 1989.

He was an assistant coach for Illinois State's women's program, but he wasn't there long. During his first season he was recommended for the USCA men's job, and he accepted.

In addition to coaching the Pacers, Ofoje started coaching kids' camps and discovered a new interest and enthusiasm for the profession.

He's had the chance to influence countless players on his roster over the last 28 years, and watching those players continue to progress in life — and prove that they were listening during some of his tough-love lectures — is what he said was the most rewarding part of coaching.

"It's the student-athletes we bring in. I've been very lucky," he said. "... To me, just getting calls now from them or getting emails. Sometimes some of them will come in. Every now and again I get a wedding invitation, and when I go I get to see everybody that was in that class. For me, it's so rewarding just knowing that they've all done well and moved on and are doing good stuff."