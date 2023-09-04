Longtime trainer Michael Joiner wins first All American Futurity with Cowboys Gun Z

RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO — Cowboys Gun Z won the All American Futurity on Monday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino at odds of 15-1.

The All American Futurity win was the first for trainer Michael Joiner, jockey Agustin Silva and owners West Texas Racing Partners (J.D. Brooks et al) in the Grade 1, 440-yard race. The race was worth $3 million for 2-year-old quarter horses.

The winning time was 21.574 seconds. Trane Station V was second and post time favorite Dark Nme was third.

