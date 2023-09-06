Longtime trainer Michael Joiner wins first All American Futurity with Cowboys Gun Z

RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO — Cowboys Gun Z won the All American Futurity on Monday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino at odds of 15-1.

The All American Futurity win was the first for trainer Michael Joiner, jockey Agustin Silva and owners West Texas Racing Partners (J.D. Brooks et al) in the Grade 1, 440-yard race. The race was worth $3 million for 2-year-old quarter horses.

The winning time was 21.574 seconds. Trane Station V was second and post time favorite Dark Nme was third in what was a thrilling race throughout. Trane Station V finished the race in 21.649 seconds, Dark Nme finished in 21.679 seconds and fourth-place finisher, Flyin Rabbit 123 was in the mix for the win and finished in 21.700 seconds.

Dark Nme was the even-money morning line favorite and at post went off as the 1-9 favorite. Dark Nme suffered her first loss in seven starts.

Joiner has been involved in horse racing for 50 of his 67 years and Monday's win was the culmination of all the hard work for the Texas native. He's won the All American Gold Cup, the Ruidoso and Rainbow Futurity and the Ruidoso, Rainbow and All American Derbies but Monday will always standout.

Cowboys Gun Z wins the 440 yard All American Futurity at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino on Sept. 4, 2023. The winning jockey Agustin Silva, gets hugs from his team after winning his first All American.

"This feels good," Joiner said. "It means a lot to my family and to our whole team. I'm really happy for our owners and for Agustin, who is a talented jockey and works hard. It's a team effort."

Joiner's family includes wife Linda and sons Justin and Cody and all of them have been instrumental in Joiner's success. Linda in particular was emotional after Monday's win.

"We've been married 45 years and Michael is now eight years free of cancer (throat) and this is special to him," Linda said. "He wanted to win this race and it's always been a goal for him to do so. I'm proud of him, I'm happy for him."

For Silva, who is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Monday's win was his first in the All American Futurity and it was special because Cowboys Gun Z has come so far in his young career.

"It's been a lot of patience with this horse, but he's really improved and it's worth it when something like this occurs," said Silva, whose father Gilbert was a quarter horse jockey. "I've been doing this for 14, 15 years and this is a moment I dreamed about. It's a team effort and everyone worked hard to get to this point."

Cowboys Gun Z, who is an Oklahoma-bred son of Flying Cowboy 123, now owns two wins from four starts and finished second in the other two starts.

He earned $1.5 million for his owners and earned a trip to the All American by winning his trial race last month in a time of 21.576 seconds.

"I've been working with Michael since 2013 and he's a great trainer and he developed this horse so well and was so patient with," owner Joe Dee Brooks said. "Myself along with co-owner Scott Bryant couldn't be happier. It was a great field and we had to battle."

Added Silva: "It was a great race, my horse just fought and fought and battled and battled to the very end. He broke cleanly from the gate and he's been getting better at that and it turned out to be a key in the race."

All American Gold Cup

KJ Desparado, who won the 2021 All American Futurity, continues his brilliant career on Monday with a win in the 440-yard All American Gold Cup for older horses.

The Arizona-bred edged Flash Bak by a neck in a time of 21.500 seconds for his 14th win in 20 starts. Last month, he became the all-time money earner in quarter horse racing with $2,796,363. On Monday, he added $110,236 to that total for owners John Lee, Kathy Lee and Ruben Mares.

KJ Desperado wins the 440 yard All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino on Sept. 4, 2023. The winning jockey Adrian A. Ramos is all smiles after the race.

Wes Giles is the trainer and Adrian Ramos is his regular jockey. The race was worth $250,000.

"There have been so many great moments with KJ Desparado," Ramos said. "He's a winner and he loves Ruidoso and this track. He is at his very best at this track."

KJ Desparado has won five of six races in Ruidoso and seven of nine races at the 440-yard distance.

All American Juvenile Stakes

Visa earned a win in the 440-yard race for 2-year-old quarter horses, which did not qualify for the All American Futurity.

Visa won the race in 21.965 seconds, a length and a half better than second-place finisher A Political Cluster.

The race was worth $200,000 and the winning trainer was Toby Keeton, the winning jockey was Bryan Candanosa and the winning owner was Simmons Racing, Wootan Racing and Roger K. Beasley.

"This horse is getting better," Candanosa said. "He'll continue to improve and I expect big things from him moving forward."

