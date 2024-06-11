Longtime Salt Lake Bees announcer, Steve Klauke, dies at 69

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The longtime voice of the Salt Lake Bees, Steve Klauke, passed away at the age of 69, the Larry H. Miller Company announced on Tuesday, June 11.

Klauke served as the radio broadcaster for the Bees since the team’s inauguration in 1994. He hung up the microphone at the ballpark following the 2023 season.

During his time on the mic, Klauke called 4,034 regular season and playoff games for the Bees. His career was marked by his signature phrases “it’s up there, it’s out there, it’s gone!” on home runs and “handshakes and high-fives all around!” on Salt Lake Bees victories.

PREVIOUS: ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke stepping down after nearly 30 years

“Steve Klauke was a dedicated long-time employee and world-class broadcaster. Steve will forever be remembered as ‘the voice of the Bees’ and holds a special place in our hearts,” said Gail Miller, co-founder and owner of the Larry H. Miller Company. “We will always treasure and honor the immeasurable impact he had on the sports community in Utah and beyond.”

Klauke won the Utah Sportscaster of the Year Award three times, in 1995, 2014, and again in 2016. He was also named the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year in 2014. After retiring from the Salt Lake Bees, Klauke continued to work in sports radio, voicing the Weber State University football and men’s basketball.

“Steve was one of the best voices in sports and he was a dear friend,” said Marc Amicone, former president of the Salt Lake Bees. “I will cherish the countless hours we spent together at the ballpark where I got to watch and listen to him do what he loved so much.”

Originally from the Chicago area, Klauke came to Utah in 1991 as a show host for the Utah Jazz and a daily sports talk show on KISN. In a statement, the Jazz said the team was heartbroken by the sudden passing of Klauke.

“A legendary sports broadcaster, Steve was admired and loved by many,” the Utah Jazz family said. “He will be greatly missed, and his contributions will continue to have an indelible impact on the Utah sports community.”

In addition to his work with the Bees and Weber State, Klauke also called games for the Jazz, the Los Angeles Angels, the Toronto Blue Jays, the University of Utah, the Utah Grizzlies, and the Utah Flash.

Klauke is survived by his wife, Sue, and their two children, Adam and Lisa.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.